When will players be able to ban Clash in Siege X's Ranked?

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege X and Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft launched multiple brand-new features and updates that have completely transformed the game.

So far, despite some complaints about the Siege X's audio, Siege X has been greatly welcomed by the community. Overall, the feedback has been highly positive, and players can't wait to see what the future has in store for Rainbow Six Siege.

However, logically, the audio hasn't been the only controversial change introduced to Rainbow Six Siege with Siege X. As part of Operation Daybreak, Ubisoft released a Clash rework that fans have already labeled as a nightmare.

To put it in short terms, Clash's rework allowed the defender to deploy her CCE Shield and play aggressively with it. It could be compared to a portable Mira, which combined with Jäger and Wamai's devices, it's a fortress that's hard to destroy. However, some people could argue that's a good buff. So, where's the issue?

Well, Clash's rework allows players to use the defender to kill attackers from outside the building. It's like the ultimate form of spawnpeeking; attackers can't do much against Clash, while the defender has plenty of power over them.

The main problem, which makes her a monster in what she does, is that Clash can quickly pick up her shield when destructible devices are thrown at her, including projectiles, grenades, and even GONE-6 charges. Doing so takes a bit of skill, but mastering it isn't a hard task.

Therefore, Clash's new abilities make her an operator that's the personification of what anti-Siege is. It's an almost indestructible operator if played well, so people desperately want to ban her. Unfortunately, that can't be done, at least not now.

When will players be able to ban Clash in Siege X?

Players will be able to ban Clash starting from June 24, 2025. This is because new operators or reworked operators can't be banned during the first two weeks after their implementation to the live build of Rainbow Six Siege.

The reason why Ubisoft does this is simple: years ago, when an operator or a new map was released to the game, players would often ban it to avoid learning how to play the new character or map. In other words, banning it from competitive playlists would allow players to enjoy the game just how it was before the addition of the operator.

Another reason was the fact that some players would ban the new operator to stop other players from trying it out in the initial weeks.

The first time this restriction was introduced to the game was when Emerald Plains was released to Rainbow Six Siege.

While Clash's rework is very interesting and well-thought, players being able to quickly pick up the shield makes the gadget abnormally strong. This makes it extremely difficult to counter the shield if Clash is behind it, which is what's really causing frustration among players. If Ubisoft fixed that, then attackers would simply have to communicate and play together to destroy the shield, combining EMPs and destructible gadgets.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.