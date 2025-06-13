Siege X: How to fix audio?

Siege X's release was always going to be challenging. Introducing so many transforming changes like audio and visual upgrades, modernized maps, a 6v6 game-mode, and many more updates and tweaks is a lot to implement in just one patch. Therefore, it was very unlikely that all came out as expected.

While players have been strongly positive about most of the changes and updates Ubisoft have made to Rainbow Six Siege with the release of Siege X, the players have had one major complaint: Siege X's audio.

Although a big part of the community have so far shared very positive feedback about Siege X's audio, it's fair to say another big part have been extremely negative about it. While some have said the audio is smooth and clean, others describe their audio as "playing under water" which makes it close to impossible to hear what's going on around them. As audio is one of the most important parts of the Siege experience, this lack of sounds can cause great frustration.

Fortunately, Ubisoft have already acknowledged the players' complaints as the team released a video where the game's audio director Adam Tiller explained the situation, mentioning some tweaks were made to the Siege X's audio with the release of Patch Y10S2.1.

Despite the changes made in Siege X's most-recent update, players are still experiencing problems with their game's audio. However, the former coach, talent, and PSG Talon content creator Jessica "Jess" Bolden already found a temporary solution that should improve the players' experience.

How to fix Siege X's audio?

Siege X's audio can be fixed by switching the Dynamic Range feature to Off. This solution will improve the audio rapidly, but with some flaws, as some drone sounds could still be missing.

Still, the "underwater audio" issue should get fixed by switching the Dynamic Range to Off. Again, this is just a temporary fix, but it should automatically improve the players' experience drastically.

We will update this piece as soon as Ubisoft make more improvements or announcements about Siege X's audio.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.