Siege X Y10S2.1 Patch Notes: Bug fixes, patch size, release date, and more!

Only two days after deploying Siege X in Rainbow Six Siege's live version, Ubisoft is releasing Operation Daybreak's first patch aimed at bug fixing and minor performance improvements.

Here's everything you need to know about Siege X's Y10S2.1 Patch, as per Ubisoft's Y10S2.1 Patch Notes:

Patch size

The patch size of the Y10S2.1 Patch will be different depending on the platform. Here's the patch size for all available platforms, according to Ubisoft:

Ubisoft Connect: 1.53 GB

Steam: 1.53 GB

Xbox One: 4.9 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 1.34 GB

PlayStation®4: 2.24 GB

PlayStation®5: 1.25 GB

Bug fixes

Here's what is being improved in Siege X's Y10S2.1 Patch, according to Ubisoft's Patch Notes:

FIXED - Unstable animation hen opening or closing Rauora's D.O.M. Panels.

FIXED - The prompt to enter windows disappears after exiting rappel, preventing completion of the tutorial.

FIXED - Clash appears upside down in all Play hub backgrounds.

FIXED - An incorrect reload animation plays when the player reloads the Golden Gun.

FIXED - Blackbeard's Mk17 scope abruptly tilts left when aiming down sights (ADS).

FIXED - Players don't receive Assist score points when an enemy they pinged is killed by an ally.

FIXED - Hostage's hands are not visible when being escorted in 1st person view.

FIXED - Corrupted and distorted textures appear during a Dual Front match.

FIXED - Corrupted map textures appear after being knocked down by Nomad's Airjab ability into the metal fence at A1-2F Bunks Hallway.

FIXED - Graphical glitches occur during a Dual Front match on certain configurations when using Ultra graphics options.

Game play

FIXED - A small box is visible near the Clearance Level.

FIXED - Iana's Solar Raid uniform patches look too dark.

FIXED - The flag on Iana's Collision Point uniform is too dark.

FIXED - The patches on Zofia's, Fuze's, Glaz's and Thatcher's Collision Point uniforms look too dark.

FIXED - Patches and insignias on multiple Operators appear too dark when the Deadly Omen uniform is equipped.

FIXED - The patches and insignias of multiple Operators are too dark while the Demon Veil uniform is equipped.

FIXED - The recharge circle overlaps with the fuel gauge in the Breaching Torch UI.

FIXED - Ying's Augmented Reality headgear appears on the Augmented Reality uniform thumbnail.

FIXED - A message appears while piloting a drone in a newly captured enemy point after the player has died.

FIXED - Azami's default headgear appears overly exposed due to lighting.

FIXED - Patches on multiple Operators appear darker than the rest of their uniforms while wearing the Crystal Guard uniform.

FIXED - Esports championships with invalid dates are incorrectly marked as completed.

FIXED - Placeholder tiers and titles are incorrectly displayed in the Recommended Challenges section in the Play hub.

FIXED - A player's Operator icon appears twice.

Audio

FIXED - Goyo's Volcan Canister explosion sound effects phase during detonation.

When is the Y10S2.1 Patch being deployed?

The first patch of Operation Daybreak, Y10S2.1, will be deployed on June 12, 2025, at 9 AM EST and 2 PM UTC.

The expected downtime is 60 minutes. This means that, during Ubisoft's maintenance, players won't be able to access Siege X's online features.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.