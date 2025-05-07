Come to Brazil, or Brazil comes to you: who's taking part in RE:L0:AD, Rainbow Six Siege X's first-ever competition?

Almost two months after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, which ended in FaZe Clan becoming the third Brazilian roster to lift the sledgehammer, Rainbow Six Siege's international top flight action is back.

Cloud9

Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD will mark Cloud9's first international appearance in Rainbow Six Siege since the Six Invitational 2021. Back then, the team was competing in the APAC North with the South Korean roster earlier known as mantis FPS, which was later acquired by SANDBOX Gaming.

Following Cloud9's unsuccessful partnership with the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions Beastcoast, the American esports organization rejoined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene in February 2025 when Ubisoft announced its inclusion in the R6 Share 2025 Program. However, the roster was not unveiled until early April 2025.

Cloud9's roster is led by former Oxygen Esports and Unwanted player Mitch "Dream" Malson, who was one of the stars of the Six Invitational 2025, winning the hearts of fans in Boston, Massachusetts. Cloud9's lineup also includes Jesse "Gity" Auger and Jaidan "Packer" Franz. This American duo was in the spotlight in October 2024 as they surprisingly qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal while playing for the Tier 2 orgless mix CL4L. The team secured a spot to compete in Canada after defeating Wildcard, Oxygen Esports, and, curiously, Cloud9 Beastcoast.

Last but not least, Cloud9's roster features Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez and George "Silent" Hernández, who spent last season with DarkZero Esports and Luminosity Gaming, respectively. The roster's staff includes Forrest "Mossy" Perkett and Charles "Vivid" Stahelek.

M80

M80 has undoubtedly gained popularity in Rainbow Six Siege over the last two years. Since March 2023, M80 has been splashing the cash with highly talented signings, including William "Spoit" Löfstedt, Ben "CTZN" McMillan, Gabriel "camer4man" Hespanhol, and many others.

While the team has performed well at a regional level, it's fair to say that the expectations haven't been met internationally. In two years, the team's best result at a BLAST R6 Major was a Top 8 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Meanwhile, at the Six Invitational, M80's Top 8 finish in 2023 was just a mirage, as a group stage elimination at the Six Invitational 2024 was followed by a Top 16 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 - which also included a coaching scandal and economic fine due to Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and Igor "Vivas" Vivas's behavior at the tournament.

Following two years of constant ups and downs, mixed with the complications seen at the Six Invitational 2025, M80 decided to go back to square one.

On February 19, M80 announced the decision to part ways with Jaidan "Packer" Franz, who had joined the team from Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo's orgless mix, CL4L. Almost three weeks later, the team revealed the departure of William "Spoit" Löfstedt as he joined Shopify Rebellion.

M80's first steps ahead of the 2025 season were revealed almost immediately after. One day after the Swede's departure was announced, M80 revealed the signing of Gaven "Gaveni" Black. Five days later, the roster was completed with the arrival of Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens. However, M80's coach wasn't revealed until late April, when the team announced the arrival of the Six Invitational 2023 champion Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten to replace the previously mentioned Budega.

With these signings, M80 now includes four of the five players who won the BLAST R6 Major in Manchester under Beastcoast. The only player missing is Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, who joined DarkZero Esports. Curiously enough, the Canadian had been an M80 player between December 2022 and March 2023. Instead, M80 will include Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo.

In conclusion, we can say that M80 has completely changed its approach, transitioning from a team based on talented, highly skilled superstars to a roster that excels in chemistry and experience together. Combined with Fabian's knowledge and leadership, M80 could be an unexpected threat in RE:L0:AD.

Spacestation Gaming

Still looking at the North American competitive scene, Spacestation Gaming is arguably the team that has undergone the least number of impactful changes ahead of the upcoming season. The squad has only parted ways with Roman "Forrest" Breaux to sign Ethan "Nuers" James and has made no tweaks to the coaching staff.

Considering the astronauts had a great end to the season with a splendid Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2025 — which saw the Americans putting FaZe Clan between a rock and a hard place — combined with the chemistry built in the roster throughout last season, there are reasons to believe in a rock-solid performance by Spacestation in Rio de Janeiro.

DarkZero Esports

DarkZero Esports' 2024 season began with a promising Top 4 finish at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the team's best result at an international top flight competition since the Americans won the Six Charlotte Major.

Regionally, the Americans kept the pace set at the start of the campaign. However, despite a Top 8 finish at the Esports World Cup 2024, the team had a performance to forget in November as they were knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeats against Team Falcons, Elevate, and Spacestation Gaming.

Unfortunately for the Americans, things didn't get much better in Boston as DarkZero Esports was knocked out of the Six Invitational 2025 after back-to-back 0-2 defeats against FURIA Esports and Team Falcons — meaning the team finished in 9th - 12th place.

After the team's performance in Boston, DarkZero Esports had to go through a shaky transfer window after the retirement of Jason "Beaulo" Doty and the exit of Elias "Kobelax" Rodríguez. To complete the roster after the mentioned departures, the purple roster signed Ben "CTZN" McMillan and the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champion Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne.

Wildcard

Wildcard is back to Rainbow Six Siege's international scene for the first time in over five years, as the brand's only performance outside their home region was the Six Invitational 2020. Back then, the team was part of Oceania's top flight.

It's been two tough seasons for Wildcard. Since moving to the North American region, Wildcard have failed to be close to the top of the table. In fact, the team's best result was a fourth-place finish in the North America League 2023 Stage 2, which finished in September 2023.

Outside of North America's top flight, the team was also close to making a BLAST R6 Major through the region's Last Chance Qualifiers. However, Wildcard's best attempt for an international qualification was at the North American Six Invitational 2025 Finals, as they were knocked down in the grand finals by Oxygen Esports.

Despite last season's ending, the organization decided to make deep changes to their Rainbow Six Siege project. Although they renewed Evan "Kanzen" Bushore, Brady "Spike" Lukens, and Jacob "Bae" Dowling's contracts, the team parted ways with Dylan "Bosco" Bosco, Chris "Spiff" Park, and Matthew "meepeY" Sharples to sign the BLAST R6 Major Montreal champion Leonardo "Dash" Lopes, the French talent Joan "bbySharKK" Benito, and Kile "Wifi" Galati. The latter joined as a sixth player.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports went through a shaky season as the team's inconsistency throughout the 2024 campaign forced the team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal through Europe's Last Chance Qualifiers.

Additionally, with the team not doing well internationally, the samurai had to win the Europe and MENA Six Invitational 2025 Finals to qualify for Boston, Massachussets.

After almost a year since the arrivals of Roberto "Loira" Camargo and Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas and with Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol helping Matheus "Ramalho" Ramalho in the staff team, G2 Esports are expected to get back on track — and Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD is the team's first shot at it.

Fnatic

Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD will be a special event for Fnatic's fans as the orange brand will take part in an international Rainbow Six Siege event for the first time since the Six Invitational 2020.

It's been over five years since Fnatic was known as that Australian powerhouse that ruled APAC with an iron fist. Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on Fnatic's Rainbow Six Siege plans; eventually, the team's operations had to be moved from Japan to Europe. However, there's no point on talking now about those days.

After failing to qualify for any international event played last season, Fnatic will be in RE:L0:AD as the brand is part of the R6 Share 2025 Program. Technically, it's still five years since the organization's last international qualification. Regardless of how the team made it to the competition, it's exciting to see Fnatic playing Rainbow Six Siege at an international level once again.

It's hard to say what to expect from Fnatic in Rio de Janeiro. The roster includes three international debutants in Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen, Jarkko "Jaksu" Rajala, and Leonardo "Sarks" Sarchi, as well as the Six Berlin Major champion Tom "Deapek" Pieksma and the former Team Secret player Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak.

Fnatic's only official competition with the brand's current roster came at the Malta Cyber Series: VIII as the orange brand reached the tournament's grand final. Unfortunately for them, the team lost the final match against ENCE — who will play in the Europe and MENA League 2025 under Gen.G Esports.

Team Falcons

Since Team Falcons landed in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene, one of the brand's goals was to become a well-respected, competitive side while also representing the MENA region.

By the end of the 2024 season, the goal was achieved as the roster collected back-to-back international Top 8 finishes at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and the Six Invitational 2025. Certainly, it felt like the squad was on the right track; however, Team Falcons had different plans in mind.

On February 21, ten days after Team Falcons' elimination from the Six Invitational 2025, the players announced that they were LFT. Almost a month later, we discovered why: Team Falcons had acquired the Esports World Cup 2024 champions, back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finalists, and Six Invitational 2025 grand finalists, Team BDS.

Considering the team's results throughout the 2024 season and under the Team Falcons umbrella, the Europeans should be favorites at any Rainbow Six Siege competition they take part in.

Team BDS

Almost a month after Team BDS announced the news about their Rainbow Six Siege roster being transferred to Team Falcons, the Swiss esports organization revealed the team's roster to take part in the 2025 season.

Keeping in mind the team's strong lings to the French community, Team BDS signed the former Wolves Esports players Nicolas "P4" Rimbaud and Vivien "Lasmooo" Berthelot. The team also welcomed the Six Invitational 2023 champion Jake "Virtue" Grannan, the former Team Falcons player Roberto "Robby" Pintarelli, and the Dutch talent Davey "Freq" Hendriks.

Regarding the staff team, Team BDS signed the former Wolves Esports' coaching duo Laurie "Lyloun" Lagier and Louis "Helbee" Bureau, as well as the former Team Falcons' coach Loïc "Eden" Sennepin.

Team Secret

Last season, Team Secret was extremely consistent. The European-majority squad comfortably qualified for both the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal. Unfortunately for them, both tournaments had the same ending: quarterfinal defeats against Team BDS.

Despite the Team Secret's consistency both in Europe and at international competitions, the roster's performance at the Six Invitational 2025 was underwhelming as the squad couldn't survive to the group stage.

The changes didn't take long to be made; in fact, the consequences were announced before the Six Invitational 2025 finished: Jake "Virtue" Grannan and Dawid "Gruby" Marciniak had been dropped.

Logically, the replacements took a bit longer to be announced. In March 2025, Team Secret announced the signings of Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani and Noah "NoaUrz" Urwitz.

FaZe Clan

If something works, there's no need to change it. The Six Invitational 2025 champions have had a peaceful time off after becoming world champions for the first time in their careers, as the Brazilians lifted the sledgehammer under the Boston lights.

Three months later, duty is calling. As if faith wanted it, RE:L0:AD being played in Brazil will give FaZe Clan the chance to defend their international status on home soil. However, the last time they played internationally in Brazil, the team conceded a harsh 2-3 defeat against w7m esports at the Six Invitational 2024 grand final.

FURIA Esports

Coming from a season where the roster became two-time BLAST R6 Major winners and Six Invitational champions, the former Bulls signed for FURIA Esports to represent the Brazilian powerhouse.

Despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal and considering the team couldn't bring home any international championship, it would be harsh to say the Black Panthers had a bad season; after all, the team finished in second place in Brazil and in third at the Six Invitational 2025. Overall, the Brazilians secured almost USD$500,000 in prize pool earnings — two times what FURIA Esports had collected between February 2020 and January 2023.

In what will be the team's third season together, the players will surely have more chances to extend their legacy in the Rainbow Six Siege history. Moreover, it's important to remember the last time these players competed internationally in Brazil, they won the Six Invitational 2024. Will the result be the same in RE:L0:AD?

Team Liquid

There aren't many esports organizations that have earned as much as Team Liquid in Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. The Blue Cavalry's consistency has been outstanding, becoming Brazilian champions in different times. However, it's not about money anymore: it's about going a step further and finally claim international glory.

In 2022, the Blue Cavalry had a chance in Sweden as they fell against Team BDS at the Six Jönköping Major grand final. Only a few months later, the Brazilians lost the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen grand final against their fellows, w7m esports.

Throughout 2024, Team Liquid played back-to-back international semifinals as they reached consecutive Top 4 finishes at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the Esports World Cup 2024. Unfortunately, the team performed poorly in Boston, Massachusetts, and finished in 13th - 16th place at the Six Invitational 2025.

The team's performance in Boston meant changes were needed. For the third Six Invitational in a row, the Blue Cavalry finished outside the tournament's Top 8. The moves were finally unveiled on March 17, when the Blue Cavalry revealed the departures of Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi and Luccas "Paluh" Molina. Additionally, the team also unveiled the departure of Vitor "hugzord" Hugo.

Instead, Team Liquid announced the return of Gabriel "AsK" Santos and the arrival of Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, and the decision to promote the team's analyst Moisés "Tiseis" Oliveira to the head coach position. Finally, the Blue Cavalry also announced the signing of Lucas "Lenda" Diniz as the team's new analyst.

LOUD

LOUD's first appearance in a Rainbow Six Siege competition will be on home soil; therefore, logically, the team's main goal will be to reach RE:L0:AD's Finals to play in front of the Brazilian crowd.

The Brazilian powerhouse joined the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene after acquiring the majority of the orgless mix RazaH Company. The roster was one of the Cinderellas at the Six Invitational 2025 as they surprisingly finished among the best six sides in the competition.

LOUD's squad for RE:L0:AD will include four former RazaH Company players in Vitor "Peres" Peres, Vinícius "live" dos Santos, Guilherme "Bassetto" Bassetto, and Willian "Stk" Gonçalves. Meanwhile, instead of picking up Henrique "Flastry" Pennacchia, the players decided to sign the former Keyd Stars player Victor "Daffodil" Pedron.

Last but not least, LOUD also picked RazaH Company's staff team, which included Gleidson "GdNN1" Nunes and Fábio "Hxnteer" Pieri.

w7m esports

After winning two back-to-back BLAST R6 Majors and the Six Invitational 2023, the w7m esports sold their roster to FURIA Esports as the Black Panthers decided to return to Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. To compete in the 2024 season, the Bulls picked up the Brazilian roster of LOS and Team Liquid's Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes.

Following the changes, many expected w7m esports to become another mid-table team in Brazil. However, the Bulls managed to stay on top; after missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, the team earned USD$400,000 after a second-place finish at the Esports World Cup 2024 and won the BLAST R6 Major Montreal in November 2024.

Despite the team's positive progression throughout the 2024 season, the team decided to make a roster change after the squad's Top 16 finish at the Six Invitational 2025. One month after benching Leonardo "Dash" Lopes, the Brazilian joined Wildcard, and the Bulls announced the signing of Luccas "Paluh" Molina.

CAG Osaka

The Cyclops head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, after having registered their best result at an international Rainbow Six Siege competition: a Top 12 finish at the Six Invitational 2025.

Without a doubt, the Japanese's performance in Boston, Massachusetts, is the best by the team ever. The roster didn't only survive to the group stage but also won a playoff match, and was knocked out by Unwanted in a thrilling 1-2 defeat.

Despite the team's result earlier this year, CAG Osaka had to make a roster change as Sho "Sironeko" Endo decided to retire. As a consequence, the team signed the former Cyclops player Takashi "Arcully" Ono.

SCARZ

Despite dominating Japan's competitive scene during the past three seasons, it's fair to say SCARZ have been underwhelming at an international level.

The three-time Japanese champions became the first roster from the Asian country to reach a Major Top 8 as they reached the quarterfinals of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. However, two years later, that's still the team's best performance — since then SCARZ have only won two matches against international oppositions, these being Wolves Esports and G2 Esports.

Due to SCARZ's performances abroad during the 2024 season, the Japanese powerhouse decided to deeply change the structure of the team. On April 8, SCARZ welcomed Taiyo "Ayagator" Hirayama and Yuuta "Tyopi" Yanagi to replace Nina "Nina" Abe and Taiyo "Taiyou" Kitano. Additionally, the team announced the arrival of Juusei "Eclair" Oura as the squad's new head coach.

BNK FEARX

It's hard to believe in any South Korean project nowadays considering the region's player pool. Teams in the South Korean League are constantly trading players, with most of the best players in the region having played for at least two of the best teams in BNK FEARX, Dplus, or PSG Talon.

BNK FEARX is the clear example of that. The team's current Rainbow Six Siege lineup currently includes three former Dplus players in Jang "RIN" Byeong-uk, Jo "coted" Sung-jun, and Park "Woogiman" Jin-wook. While the first joined the team in November 2023, the latter two joined in February 2025.

Although it's too early to say if BNK FEARX's new super South Korean team will finally succeed internationally, people have the right to not hold any hopes. Will they prove the fans wrong in Brazil?

PSG Talon

If there was a South Korean roster that gave fans a reason to believe in the region, that was PSG Talon. Despite their lack of experience, the arrival of Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten was enough to completely change the team. The South Koreans won two of their five matches at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, including an overtime victory against Team BDS.

Although they missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, the team qualified for the Six Invitational 2025. There, despite defeats against RazaH Company and Team Falcons, the team showed their strength with back-to-back 2-1 victories against DarkZero Esports and, once again, Team BDS.

Unfortunately, the departure of Fabian has generated a lot of question marks around the team. The fans aren't sure about the where the team's ceiling is now, or if the players will be able to perform as in previous events. Something is clear: RE:L0:AD will offer PSG Talon the chance to show where the team is now.

Elevate

Elevate's Rainbow Six Siege project has gone through a radical change as the organization decided to drop its Asian roster to sign a full Brazilian lineup to compete in the 2025 season. Despite the transformation, the team will compete in the Asia Pacific League 2025.

The roster includes a mix of experience and talent, with the team being led by the Six Invitational 2021 champion Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal. After over six years at Ninjas in Pyjamas, the Brazilian parted ways with the Swed powerhouse in January 2025.

Curiously enough, Psycho will play for Elevate alongside the brother of his former Ninjas in Pyjamas' teammate Gabriel "pino" Fernandes, the former MIBR player Rafael "Semper" Fernandes. The roster also includes the former FaZe Clan and Black Dragons player Ronaldo "ion" Osawa, and the two former Elevate Academy players Pedro "naka" Nakasone and Romeo.

While it will be interesting to see how Elevate's Brazilian lineup will compete in Asia's top flight, the team's first official performance will be on home soil in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.