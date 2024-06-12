Cloud9 and Beastcoast partner to compete in Rainbow Six Siege

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

Cloud9 and Beastcoast have partnered to compete in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene, as announced in a video released by both organizations today. While the post doesn't include much information regarding the deal, the roster will represent Cloud9 for the first time at the Esports World Cup open qualifiers.

Curiously enough, Cloud9 picked up Beastcoast's Rainbow Six Siege roster in July 2018. Although the Americans won the DreamHack Winter 2018 and finished among the best four teams in the United States, the organization parted ways with its NAL roster as Cloud9 signed the mantisFPS roster.

Almost six years after their first agreement, Cloud9 and Beastocast have reached a new deal to bring the North American brand into Rainbow Six Siege's competitive scene. However, this time, the now-BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions aren't completely selling the team. Instead, they have reached a surprising partnership.

It's worth mentioning that Cloud9 is part of the Esports World Cup Foundation Support Program, which the Esports World Cup defines as an "initiative designed to promote the creation of sustainable infrastructure for multidisciplinary esports clubs." Therefore, organizations that are part of the program may be interested in signing as many rosters as possible to be represented in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this summer. While this is just speculation, this could be the main reason behind Cloud9's sudden return to Rainbow Six Siege.

Now, the question is: are we going to see Cloud9 competing in the North America League 2024 Stage 2?