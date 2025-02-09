M80 coach Budega and team manager Vivas "ejected" from Six Invitational 2025 "effective immediately"

M80's head coach Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and team manager Igor "Vivas" Vivas have been "ejected" from the Six Invitational 2025 "effective immediately" following an altercation against DarkZero Esports, as per Rainbow Six Siege Esports’ official statement.

Following the conclusion of the match, which ended in a DarkZero Esports 2-1 win, M80's head coach Budega approached the opposition to exchange some words regarding the game, potentially about Ubisoft's decision to award Bank's Round 4 to DarkZero Esports after determing that the Brazilian broke the rules despite multiple warnings by the admins.

The Brazilian coach talked about the admins' decision following the conclusion of the game, admitting that he was given "two official warnings during this event", as seen in Budega's post below.

Although M80 hasn't released an official statement yet, Marco Mereu, the organization's founder and CEO, admitted on a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) profile being "disappointed and shocked" by today's events, and apologized to "players, fans, Ubisoft and DarkZero Esports for what took place."

This isn't the first time that Budega is banned for disciplinary reasons as the Brazilian coach was banned at the Six Charlotte Major after "engaging in major misconduct directed at members of Team Liquid." Back then, he was handed a "12-month-long suspension" while XSET was issued a USD$5,000 fine.

Finally, M80's team manager Igor "Vivas" Vivas has also spoken about Ubisoft's decision. We have translated the Brazilian's message to English to help readers avoid any possible misunderstandings:

M80 will be back in action tomorrow when they play against CAG Osaka in the Lower Bracket. If the team beat the Japanese roster, they are expected to play against the loser of the series between Team BDS and Unwanted.

We will update this article as soon as more information regarding Budega and Vivas' situations is revealed.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.