Ubisoft to add a new weapon in Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Twin Shells

With the arrival of Operation Twin Shells being just around the corner, Ubisoft have released another video for Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season.

As per Ubisoft's most recent teaser, Rainbow Six Siege will see a new weapon being added to the game in Year 9 Season 3.

For the first time since Operation Deadly Omen, Ubisoft is adding a new weapon to Rainbow Six Siege. Back then, Deimos was introduced to the game with his unique .44 Vendetta, a weapon that's currently only available in Deimos' loadout.

While not much is known about the weapon, we expect it to be given to the Greek operator that will be launched in Operation Twin Shells. It will be the first fully new operator released to the game since the arrival of Deimos in Operation Deadly Omen. It will also be the first Greek operator in the game.

As seen in two videos leaked on X earlier today, the operator included in Operation Deadly Omen is disabled and uses a wheelchair to move. However, the operator seems to be able to join the battlefield from a distance as its ability allows the Greek to control two humanoid robots.

Ubisoft will unveil Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Twin Shells on August 25 at 7 PM CET.