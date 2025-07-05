Ubisoft has disabled Castle from Siege X: why and when will Castle return to the game?

Almost one month ago Ubisoft released Rainbow Six Siege X, the game's most transforming update.

With improvements made to the game's audio, rappelling, the addition of modernized maps, among many other quality-of-life upgrades and operator balancing changes, Siege X was a big success.

Unfortunately, since the arrival of this ambitious update, players have found multiple exploits that have been used to gain unfair advantages. One of these has been the Castle exploit and Ubisoft have already taken action by temporarily disabling Castle from Siege X.

Here's everything you need to know about Castle being disabled from Siege X and everything we know about his potential return to the game.

Why has Castle been deactivated from Siege X?

Castle has been temporarily deactivated from Siege X after Ubisoft found an exploit that players used to "effectively end" an ongoing match.

This Castle exploit was mostly used by teams or players who were about to lose their Ranked match. By using it, players would cause the match to collapse, and players would exit the game without losing any MMR.

Can I use Castle in Siege X's Ranked?

As of now, Ubisoft are still investigating the causes behind the Castle exploit. While Ubisoft are working on a fix to solve this issue, Castle will remain deactivated from competitive playlists including Ranked, Unranked, and the Siege Cup.

Disabling Castle from competitive playlists is a big blow, especially for higher ranks. The American defender is used in most of Rainbow Six Siege's bomb sites as Castle's Panels can modify the shape of the map as defenders please. Additionally, these force attackers to waste utility and time. Due to Castle's importance, players are already looking forward to the operator's competitive return.

When will Castle be active again in Siege X?

Unfortunately, Ubisoft has yet to unveil when Castle will be active again in Siege X.

Given Castle's importance in the game and due to the size of this exploit, we expect Ubisoft to put a lot of efforts in fixing this issue as soon as possible. However, it's hard to predict when the solution will be released to the game. As soon as Castle is fixed, we will update this article.

When was Castle deactivated from Siege X?

Castle was deactivated from Rainbow Six Siege X on July 3, 2025. Although Castle is the first operator to be temporarily disabled from Siege X, we have seen a similar situation on the Rainbow Six Siege map Outback. After finding an exploit on the Australian map, Ubisoft decided to temporarily disable Outback.

Can I use Castle in Siege X's casual modes?

Although Castle has been temporarily disabled from Ranked, Unranked, and the Siege Cup, players can still use him on Quick Match and other private playlists.

As Castle's exploit was mainly used to crash matches to avoid losing MMR, something that only exists in competitive playlists, Ubisoft hasn't disabled the American defender on the casual game modes.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.