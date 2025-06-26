Ubisoft temporarily disable Outback from Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft have taken the decision to temporarily disable Outback from Rainbow Six Siege X after having found an exploit on the Australian map.

Many players used it to gain an unfair advantage on their opponents. Therefore, Ubisoft have decided to disable Outback until the bug is fixed. After a solution is found, Ubisoft will re-enable it.

While we won't reveal what the exact problem was, the exploit allowed players to cross some walls. Fortunately, Ubisoft is now working on a solution.

Logically, the community has welcomed Ubisoft's decision. In fact, as a big part of the Siege X community doesn't like Outback, the temporary removal of the Australian map has been celebrated and players have already encouraged Ubisoft to do the same with other unpopular maps like Emerald Plans, Kanal, or Theme Park. While this won't happen, it's interesting to see the community's thoughts.

We expect Ubisoft to re-enable Outback in the upcoming days, as a fix should be found soon. Until then, as Outback is part of Siege X's Ranked map pool, the players' map options will be slightly reduced.

