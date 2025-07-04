Castle temporarily disabled in Siege X

Castle has been temporarily disabled in Rainbow Six Siege X after Ubisoft confirmed the existence of an exploit that would allow the American defender to "effectively end an ongoing match."

Usually, players would use this exploit in the final round of the match to stop the game from finishing. As the game would crash, it wouldn't count either as a win or as a defeat: players would simply walk away with the same MMR they had at the start of the match.

According to Ubisoft's statement, the selection of Castle has been disabled in "Ranked, Unranked, and Siege Cup" and the operator will be "restored" once a fix is in place.

While the American defender isn't a fan-favorite like other operators like Ace, Ash, Jäger, or Doc, Castle is one of the most useful characters — especially in higher ranks. Castle's four Universal Tactical Panels are extremely important in some bomb sites, allowing defenders to completely transform the map as they please while also forcing attackers to use their utility and waste their time. Therefore, Castle being temporarily disabled from Ranked is a difficult loss.

Unfortunately, with Castle being disabled because of an exploit, it's hard to say when the American defender will be back. However, he should be back soon, as we expect Ubisoft to release a fix to this issue in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.