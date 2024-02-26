Siege's player count surges amid record breaking Six Invitational finals

The 2024 Six Invitational champions have been crowned, with w7m esports taking the trophy in what was an exhilarating grand final.

With the tournament taking place in Brazil, home of many of the top pro players in the scene, and a bunch of storylines behind it, there was a lot of hype even before the show started.

This ended up helping viewership numbers, as this year's Invitational managed to amass more than 520,000 concurrent viewers during the grand finals between Faze Clan and w7m esports, beating the previous record of 316,096 viewers during the 2018 Six Invitational finals.

Another key factor in the tournament reaching these numbers was the co-streaming of big stars like Jynxzi, Shroud, and Gaules, who were present at the venue in São Paulo.

This also translated into a massive bump for concurrent users within the game itself, as the title reached more than 100K active players only on Steam during the last day of the competition.

As you can see on the SteamDB page, the last time the game broke the barrier of 100K CCU was almost two years ago, in March 2022.

With the game entering its ninth year of post-launch content, starting with Operation Deadly Omen, it is clear that the audience is still there, and this only proves false the narrative that the game is dying.

