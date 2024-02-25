"It's a proud moment for a dad": Handy and Nade's father speaks about the twins ahead of their clash at the Six Invitational 2024 grand final

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Super Bowl LVII had a unique storyline as the brothers Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) clashed on the pitch on Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

Following a harsh 38-35 defeat for the Eagles, Jason's night ended in tears. Three points separated him and his teammates from the win. Meanwhile, Travis ended up crying too, but his tears were completely different. By the end of the night, he had conquered his first ring.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is about to replicate that night. After w7m esports' tight win against Virtus.pro, the scene will see how the Ferreira twins meet at the Six Invitational 2024 Grand Finals.

As we head to such a special moment in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's esports scene, we had the chance to speak with the Ferreira twins' dad, Ivan Carlos Ferreira.

On Apr. 2003, the Ferreira family was a blessed with twins, Thiago and Felipe Ferreira. In the Siege community, we know them under the nametags of Handy and Nade. "They started with their XBOX when they were little, I was fine with that," the dad explained.

Every kid has a bunch of hobbies. Reading, listening to music, sports, playing a musical instrument. These are traditional hobbies, and most of our parents were raised with them. They didn't grow up in the era of gaming and our grandparents never had to deal with a teenager who suddenly wanted to become an internet personality.

When parents face the struggle to cut off their children wings, it's extremely painful. We can't blame them though, they want the best for their kids. The Ferreira family had to go through that situation.

"When they started to compete, that's when I started to get worried. They started to spend a lot of time there and put their studies aside, I was very worried with that," Ivan admitted.

Handy was the first of the brothers to be offered a professional contract, as FURIA Esports knocked on the Ferreira's door. "When I saw the first contract (Handy, FURIA Esports) I was not fully on board because he wanted to pause his studies," he said.

Eventually, Ivan accepted that his son wanted to give it a try. Handy wanted to become a professional player. "I didn't want to but I gave up after Handy's perseverance," he admitted.

In Feb. 2022, the Brazilian was announced as a FURIA Esports player. That same month, Black Dragons announced the signing of his brother Nade.

"Four or five months later we got a proposal for Nade from Black Dragons, we started the process again, which I didn't like because I saw how he stopped his studies too," Nade and Handy's dad admitted. "Studies are very important for me and they still are, but I can't stop them from following their dreams."

Although the adaptation was complicated for Ivan, he was extremely proud of their sons as they were living their lifes how they wanted to. "When they started playing, I realized that they were really living their dream, and they still are."

One year after Handy's professional debut, the young Brazilian was released by FURIA Esports as the black panthers decided to leave the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene. According to the dad, the family and Handy himself were "worried." "In his head he was asking himself, 'and what now?', but luckily FaZe Clan approached him quickly after that."

Handy wasn't the only player who decided to make a change in his professional career. In that same transfer window, Nade parted ways with Black Dragons and joined the Six Invitational 2023 grand finalists, w7m esports.

"Nade was in Black Dragons and he wasn't happy, he spoke with the staff of w7m esports, they negotiated, and he ended up signing for them," Ivan admitted.

Today, the brothers will face off against for the Six Invitational 2024 hammer. No matter what, the Ferreira family will win the trophy. But, one question arises: which one of the brothers will carry the trophy home? For obvious reasons, the dad isn't taking any sides today.

"My heart is divided, I don't know who I will support, maybe I will have to throw a coin, the only thing I know is that I will cheer for both of them, I just wish they both have an excelent game, I hope that each of them play the best and may the best win."

"It's a proud moment for a dad, knowing that they fulfilled a dream of them, they have already won," he admitted.

Finally, when asked about the possibility of seeing his sons playing together, Ivan admitted that it "would be easier." However, he hesitated when he tried to picture it on his mind. "I don't know if it would work because they play similar positions, they are supports, Handy plays more ahead, but it would be something different," he concluded.

By the end of the day, the Ferreira family will have to face the struggle of living both realities: the winner and the loser's sides. However, no matter the income of the match, Ivan will be a proud dad. A father who's seeing his children succeed at what they do, right in front of their home crowd.