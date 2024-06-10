Siege's map Clubhouse is coming to XDefiant with Season 1

As expected, during Ubisoft Forward, the developers unveiled more information about XDefiant, their brand-new FPS. Released on May 21, Ubisoft's title has gotten everyone excited for many reasons.

While it has only been out for almost three weeks, XDefiant's Season 1 is just around the corner as it will be launched on July 2, 2024. Among the announcements made in this week's edition of Ubisoft Forward, the game's developers unveiled that a few of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's operators would be added to XDefiant, including Bandit, Jäger, and Blitz (we're deeply sorry, IQ fans).

However, that's not all as XDefiant is also adding one of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's most historical maps: Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is a map located in Germany and it was initially included in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's beta. It's still playable.

This map is special because it has been part of the game since its start. It has been included in multiple game modes and playlists, including Situations, Terrorist Hunt, Ranked, and many, many more. It is also playable in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege mobile version.

Additionally, Clubhouse has been reworked multiple times. If you compared the first version of Clubhouse with the current one, you would notice many differences in terms of map design, rooms, windows, and other details.

Unfortunately, today's trailer for XDefiant's Season 1 didn't include more information regarding Clubhouse. However, we have seen enough to have a solid idea of what to expect from the map's heart: the Bar.

The Bar area connects every part of the Clubhouse, so controlling it will be crucial. Unlike in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, nobody defends the Bar area due to this site being difficult to protect.

Ubisoft's official trailer also includes brief looks at the outside of the map and other rooms. In July, more information will be revealed to us as Season 1 will be deployed! Don't forget to visit this article to read more about what has been announced.