Joshua Mills becomes Rainbow Six Siege's new Creative Director after Alexander Karpazis' departure

Ubisoft have unveiled the decision to name Joshua Mills as Rainbow Six Siege's new Creative Director after Alexander Karpazis' departure.

Alexander Karpazis had been part of Rainbow Six Siege's team for eight years and the Six Invitational 2026 will be his last one as the game's Creative Director. Joshua Mills, who was Rainbow Six Siege's Game Director, is going to fill Alexander's shoes.

Rainbow Six Siege and Alexander Karpazis himself posted a letter from the soon-to-be former Creative Director, talking about the impact of Rainbow Six Siege's on his life and introducing Joshua Mills to those who may not know him.

Here's the full letter from Alexander Karpazis:

"Siege is about to embark on Year 11 after celebrating a historic milestone with the 10th anniversary. I am excited to share with you what the team has been working on at the 2026 Six Invitationals this February and I also wanted to share with you that this Invitational will be my last as the Creative Director of Siege.

I am proud to have been a part of the Siege team for the last eight years and a Siege player for even longer. I cannot put into words the number of ways this game has impacted my life; the incredible team that I have been a part of, the work we have achieved together, the adventures I have gone on, and the people I have met along the way have had a profound effect on me and have enriched my life season after season. It has been an honor spending half my professional career working on Siege. This March, Siege will release what I believe is one of the most special seasons we have ever worked on. This moment will mark a high point that I can proudly transition from, to new challenges within Ubisoft. I will be taking with me all the experiences and learnings I have had on Siege and pouring it into something new.

Which leads me to my replacement. It is with great excitement to announce that Joshua Mills will be taking over as the new Creative Director on Siege! Joshua and I have worked together for many years. Not only is he a great friend, but he has proven himself to be a strong leader and a champion of Siege values. We have been working on this transition of responsibilities for over a year, and I am confident he will lead this game to even greater heights. I will let him introduce himself in his new role below.

To sign off, I would like to thank the Siege team for trusting me with the responsibilities of Creative Director and allowing me the privilege to represent their hard work season after season. To the Siege community, thank you for giving me a chance and for sharing your vision and love of the game with me. I will see you all at the Six Invitationals.

{-}7

Alex"

It all indicates that Alexander Karpazis will have a chance at saying good bye to the Rainbow Six Siege community from the Six Invitational 2026 stage. Keep in mind that the competition is taking place in Paris, France, and the Finals will be played between February 13 and February 15 in the Adidas Arena.

Lastly, today's announcement also included a brief message from Joshua Mills:

"Hey ya'll,

First, before saying anything else I'd like to personally thank Alex. Thank him for everything he has brought to Siege over his years of service to the team, and to the community. Thank him for his guidance and undying love of the craft. Thank him for his trust and support as I have the honour to step into this role and pour every ounce of passion, creativity and dedication I can into Siege with our one-of-a-kind, legendary team.

Siege has been part of my life for the past decade, but my love for all things Rainbow begins well before that. I have always been drawn to the high stakes heroics of the franchise and with my 4+ years on Siege to-date it's been a dream to have become part of its history.

I am beyond humbled to have this opportunity to continue to, just like Alex, serve this team and this community. I can't wait to show you what Year 11 has in store and frankly see what we will build together in the future.

Bandit Elite IRL,Josh"

During the Six Invitational 2026, Ubisoft will reveal Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11 on February 15. So far, not many details have been revealed about the next season. The only thing we know is that Year 11 Season 1 will be heavily inspired by Metal Gear Solid and it will likely introduce Solid Snake to Rainbow Six Siege.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.