On the lookout for the XDefiant release time? You've come to the right place.

After numerous delays and plenty of waiting, XDefiant is finally ready to launch much to the delight of players waiting to drop into some action-packed game modes on a variety of maps. Depending on time zone, the release times are different which is where our guide comes into play.

In this guide, find everything there is to know about the XDefiant release time including its exact start time and the all-important date when the servers are switched on.

When does XDefiant launch?

Ubisoft has confirmed XDefiant will launch on May 21st, 2024 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Ahead of launch, players have the option to preload the game so they can jump into matches as soon as the countdown is over.

XDefiant release time

The launch of XDefiant is bound to put plenty of stress on its servers. For those wanting to check out the game at the earliest possible moment, here are all the official times for XDefiant's long-awaited release:

US and Canada: 12pm CT on May 21

South America: 2pm BRT on May 21

Europe: 7pm CEST on May 21

Oceania and Asia: 3am AET on May 22

If there are any signs of a delay to XDefiant's release, we'll be sure to share the latest information as soon as it emerges. For now, all things are pointing towards Ubisoft finally releasing a game that could rival Call of Duty.

That's all there is to know about the XDefiant release time. For more, check out the full gun list along with the best PC settings to ensure the game runs smoothly.