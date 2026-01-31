Rainbow Six Siege is the fifth-most watched esports title in 2025

Rainbow Six Siege is now the fifth-most watched esports title on Twitch in 2025 with a staggering 34,74M hours watched. This information was revealed by Esports Charts, a site that gathers statistics about viewership numbers across multiple platforms.

As in previous years, the most followed Rainbow Six Siege competition in 2025 was the Six Invitational 2025. The Six Invitational is the world championship of Ubisoft's FPS, offering viewers the best quality of Rainbow Six Siege that there's to enjoy. In fact, the upcoming edition of the Six Invitational starts in a couple of days, with the action beginning on February 2.

Other than the Six Invitational, 2025 included three more international top flight events, including RE:L0:AD (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), the Esports World Cup 2025 (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) and the BLAST R6 Major Munich (Munich, Germany). Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10 action will conclude in Paris, France, as the best teams will fight for the hammer in the City of Love.

Additionally, viewers have the chance to follow their favourite teams on regional competitions, these being the Europe and MENA League, the North America League, the South America League, and the APAC League.

Seeing Rainbow Six Siege in the Top 5 is gratifying, but the truth is that Ubisoft's FPS is still far behind the other four: VALORANT (185,1M), Dota 2 (213,09M), League of Legends (307,1M), and Counter-Strike (372,65M).

Whilst compared to the other titles on the list Rainbow Six Siege's numbers may seem insignificant, this clearly is a good base to build on, especially now that the title is celebrating its 10th anniversary. With some of esports' biggest powerhouses being involved, and with four more international events being announced for the next season (two BLAST R6 Majors, the Esports World Cup 2026, and the Six Invitational 2027) more intense competition will be delivered to all viewers in the next few months!