XDefiant Season 1 brings Rainbow Six Siege operators and maps into the fold

The first trailer for XDefiant Season 1 was released during the Ubisoft Forward 2024 presentation and it confirms Rainbow Six Siege operators are being added to the game.

To be specific, a new faction called GSK will be introduced and feature the following operators from the tactical shooter: Bandit, Jäger, and Blitz. This shouldn't come as a surprise since Ubisoft teased the arrival of Siege's operators back in March of this year.

However, the trailer also reveals that Clubhouse, the biker's club bar map from Siege, will also be coming this season. There will be a total of three maps, with Daytona and Rockefeller being brand-new, and each one will arrive monthly during the three-month season.

On top of all that, the classic Capture the Flag mode from other shooter franchises will be added. Here is the Season 1 trailer in case you haven't seen it:

You can take a look at this article if you wish to read more about Season 1, including all the rumors and leaks known so far.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about XDefiant, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.