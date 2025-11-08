SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 1 MVP: Solotov

Fatih "Solotov" Türker has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the first day of action in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage. The Turkish's efforts were crucial for Team Falcons to win their matches against Shopify Rebellion and Dplus.

Against Shopify Rebellion, Solotov topped the individual standings with a SiegeGG rating of 1.38. He was closely followed by his teammate Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.34. However, the Turkish player finished with a surprising survival (50) as well as a KOST of 93, which are solid examples of his constant contributions.

Despite a strong display against the North American side, his best performance of the day came against Dplus. He secured four of Falcons' seven entry kills, as well as a survival of 56 and a KOST of 89. He was highly consistent, and, therefore, we believe he deserves this individual honor.

Here's a look at Solotov's numbers across the first day of Munich's Swiss Stage:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.58

: 1.58 K-D : 28-11 (+17)

: 28-11 (+17) Entry : 5-0 (+5)

: 5-0 (+5) KOST : 91%

: 91% KPR : 0.82

: 0.82 SRV : 52%

: 52% Clutches : 0

: 0 Plants : 0

: 0 Defusers disabled : 0

: 0 Operators mained: Dokkaebi and Lesion

Solotov's stats see him currently leading the K-D, entry, KOST, and KPR standings. Additionally, he's in joint-third place in the survival category, only behind M80's Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo and Wu "Reeps96" Weichen.

It's worth mentioning that Team Secret's Lucas "Savage" Alves was a close contender for the first daily MVP of the BLAST R6 Major Munich. The Portuguese player averaged the second-highest SiegeGG rating (1.56, only surpassed by Solotov) as well as the second-highest KOST. However, he's only better than the Turkish player in one field, and that's clutches.

The teams will be back in action tomorrow at 2:15 PM CET as the rosters with 1-1 records will kick off the second day of the competition.

