SiegeGG BLAST R6 Major Munich MVP: Solotov

Fatih "Solotov" Türker has been selected as SiegeGG's BLAST R6 Major Munich MVP after his performances for Team Falcons throughout the tournament.

While Team Falcons didn't end up lifting the trophy, Solotov finished as the second-highest rated player in the competition with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23—only behind CAG Osaka's Takashi "Arcully" Ono with a rating of 1.24, who only played four maps.

The Turkish player was extraordinarily consistent throughout the whole BLAST R6 Major Munich and his contributions in multiple fields can't go unseen. He finished the competition with the best K-D and the second best entry balance, as well as the joint-fifth best KOST and the second-best KPR.

Solotov finished the Swiss Stage of Munich with the highest SiegeGG rating as he had been Falcons' best player in each one of their games. He also topped the standings against G2 Esports and finished in last place against FaZe Clan. However, he still finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 0.98.

Finally, against M80, he was the third-highest rated player in the team with a SiegeGG rating of 1.10. Although he had a slow start to the series, he was Team Falcons' best player on Consulate (1.28) and Skyscraper (1.39) as well as a decent 1.14 performance in M80's 8-7 win on the penultimate map of the series.

Here's a look at Solotov's stats across the BLAST R6 Major Munich:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.23

: 1.23 K-D : 154-104 (+50)

: 154-104 (+50) Entry : 28-18 (+10)

: 28-18 (+10) KOST : 70

: 70 KPR : 0.98

: 0.98 SRV : 34

: 34 Clutches : 0

: 0 Plants : 0

: 0 Defusers disabled : 1

: 1 Operators mained: Capitao and Lesion

As always, here's a look at our five EVPs, players who we felt deserved a honourable mention for their contributions and consistency across the BLAST R6 Major Munich:

Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens

M80's IGL must take a lot of credit of what the Americans achieved in Munich tonight. The American contributed with some great individual displays, but was also great at leading the team alongside Fabian "Fabian" Hallsten.

The former Unwanted player and now two-time BLAST R6 Major champion was crucial to M80's success with four clutches, 22 plants, and a SiegeGG rating of 1.00. While discrete, his performances as a support shouldn't go unnoticed, and that's why we have included his name in this shortlist.

Ayden "dfuzr" Gabari

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.08, dfuzr finished below some other players that could have made the cut. However, when you think about it, the American produced two of the most important plays in M80's title run: his post plant clutch against FaZe Clan and his 1v2 Deimos clutch on Chalet against Team Falcons—which ended in an 8-7 win for the Americans. For these reasons, dfuzr has joined the list.

Jack "Doki" Robertson

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.18 in 17 maps played, the Scottish player undoubtedly was one of the best players in Munich. In fact, he got a SiegeGG rating of 1.48 against Team Secret and a 1.30 against Wildcard. He was really effective when he was most needed.

Despite an underwhelming performance against Team Falcons, Doki must be praised as he had some really good individual moments. He also finished with the second-highest K-D, three clutches, and really solid numbers on KPR and KOST too.

Zack "Stompn" Lamb

Second international event, second EVP title. G2 Esports' wonderkid Stompn was the second-highest rated player in G2 Esports slightly below Doki, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.17. He was G2 Esports' best player against Team Falcons, averaged a rating of 1.27 against Wildcard, and a 1.05 in his first game in front of the Munich crowd as they took down Team Secret.

Individually, Stompn finished the competition with the third-highest K-D, the highest entry balance, and the third-highest KOST.

Evan "Kanzen" Bushore

We believed Wildcard had to be represented in this shortlist and adding Kanzen to it makes perfect sense. The former Soniqs player averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.11, finished with the fourth-highest K-D of the competition, a 147-119 (+28), and was, overall, one of the Americans' most crucial players.

Other players considered to join the EVP list were Wildcard's Brady "Spiker" Lukens, Team Falcons' Loïc "BriD" Chongthep and Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu, FaZe Clan's Eduardo "KDS" Chiste, and the rest of M80 players.

