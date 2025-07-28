Siege X's next Siege Cup to be played on August 3

Only two weeks after the last Siege Cup was played, Ubisoft has given the fans a new edition to look forward to as the next Siege Cup will be played on August 3.

As in previous editions, this means that the Siege Cup will be played on a Sunday evening. This gives players a better chance to take part in the event, as that's when the most players tend to log in Rainbow Six Siege X. Keep in mind that, before the release of Operation Daybreak, the Siege Cup would be played on Fridays, which would make playing it a bit harder. In previous editions, the Siege Cup would take place on Saturday.

Depending on your region, the Siege Cup will be played at a time or another. You will be able to take part in your region's Siege Cup. Here's a look at the times for each region:

North America Siege Cup : 8 PM EDT

: 8 PM EDT Europe and MENA Siege Cup : 8 PM CEST

: 8 PM CEST LATAM Siege Cup : 9 PM BRT

: 9 PM BRT Oceania Siege Cup : 5 PM AEDT

: 5 PM AEDT APAC Siege Cup: 8 PM CST

These times are slightly different to the ones Ubisoft put for the Siege Cup played on July 19. Overall, this tweak will make the starting times a bit earlier, with Europe's beginning one hour earlier while Oceania's will start three hours earlier.

The Siege Cup is the ultimate competitive experience in Rainbow Six Siege X. To take part in the Siege Cup, players must register alongside four teammates, as this game mode is exclusive to five stacks. After the registration is closed, the teams are placed on a bracket with a bunch of other teams. This bracket will be shaped according to the team's overall skill level. By the conclusion of the competition, the players are rewarded with Competitive Coins to unlock Competitive Packs.

It's also important to mention that the Siege Cup's map pool is always changing. This time, the chosen maps are Kafe Dostoyevsky, Border, Bank, and Chalet.

With each team being five stacks, communication shouldn't be an issue between players. Keeping in mind that teams are placed in brackets according to their skill level, the Siege Cup is as competitive as Ranked, and far more unique as it is only available every fortnight. Therefore, we encourage you to take part in this week's competition!

For more information about the Siege Cup, make sure to check out our Siege Cup guide. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.