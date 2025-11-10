Shopify Rebellion knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Munich

Shopify Rebellion have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a one-sided defeat against Ninjas in Pyjamas. The series included back-to-back 7-3 wins for the Brazilians on Clubhouse and Border.

The ninjas were outstanding against the North American roster as they surpassed their opponents in every field possible, the most important ones being entries and the ability of closing rounds. For instance, on Clubhouse, two of the seven rounds won by the ninjas were 1v1 clutches, these being their third defense and their final attack. Meanwhile, the third was done on Border.

When it came to early kills, Shopify Rebellion were nowhere to be seen. In fact, the player that got involved in more entry duels was, surprisingly, Troy "Canadian" Jaroslawski, who finished the series with an entry balance of 2-5 (-3). Meanwhile, William "Spoit" Löfstedt finished the series with an entry balance of 1-4 (-3). Shopify's best player was Jaylen "Ambi" Turk with a SiegeGG rating of 1.13.

The Brazilians' numbers were totally different, though. Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes was the best player of the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28. Meanwhile, the rest of players had SiegeGG ratings of between 1.22 and 1.04.

Ninjas in Pyjamas' victory against Shopify Rebellion means the Brazilians will be able to play tomorrow for one of the last three spots in the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs. Unfortunately for Shopify Rebellion, defeats their run in Munich is now over.

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.