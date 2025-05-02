Rainbow Six Siege X RE:L0:AD Twitch Drops: Everything you need to know

Almost two months after the Rainbow Six Siege X Showcase took place in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 13, both fans and players will finally have a first chance to see Rainbow Six Siege X being played at a professional level.

From May 10 to May 18, the 20 R6 Share 2025 Partnered Teams will compete in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in Ubisoft's first-ever Rainbow Six Siege X competition: RE:L0:AD.

Including an exciting group stage format that will shake things up, no team is a clear favorite to win in Brazil. In fact, maybe it's not about winning; it will probably be about discovering more about Rainbow Six Siege's next chapter.

Fortunately, as in previous Rainbow Six Siege competitions, Ubisoft will offer free-to-claim cosmetics to Twitch viewers in the shape of Twitch Drops. Therefore, we have written a guide so you don't miss out on any of the available skins.

Here's everything you need to know about RE:L0:AD's Twitch Drops:

How to link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account

To be able to claim the RE:L0:AD Twitch Drops, you will first have to link your Ubisoft account with your Twitch account. You will be able to do so here. There, you will have to link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account. After doing so, opt-in to the drops feature when prompted.

Once you have completed the steps, you should be eligible to claim the RE:L0:AD Twitch Drops. However, keep in mind that the process will only count if you're watching an official Ubisoft Twitch stream. You can find these here:

Rainbow6 Twitch

Rainbow6Bravo Twitch

To know how much you have watched and how much more time you need to claim the next reward, you can check your progress here. The cosmetics must be claimed manually. Players will be able to claim items for 24 hours after these have been unlocked.

RE:L0:AD Twitch Drops

RE:L0:AD's Twitch Drops have been divided into different categories, including three phases and the grand final. Unlike in the Six Invitational 2025, where viewers could claim unique event-themed skins, RE:L0:AD will only offer Esports Packs.

Here's how the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Packs will be awarded to viewers:

Group Stage

Between May 10 and May 14, viewers will be able to claim a Rainbow Six Siege Esports Pack every two hours until reaching a maximum of three. Therefore, to unlock them all, viewers will need to watch six hours of action.

Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals are expected to start on May 16. On that day, viewers will be able to claim four Esports Packs. Each pack will be unlocked after watching two hours, reaching a maximum of four. Therefore, to unlock them all, viewers will need to watch eight hours of action.

Semifinals

The semifinals are expected to start on May 17. On that day, viewers will be able to claim three Esports Packs. Each pack will be unlocked after watching two hours, reaching a maximum of three. Therefore, to unlock them all, viewers will need to watch six hours of action.

Grand Final

The grand final is expected to be played on May 18. On that day, viewers will be able to claim three Esports Packs and a unique weapon skin for the M590A1 Shotgun.

To claim the three Esports Packs, viewers will have to watch four hours of action as the first and the second will be unlocked after two hours, while the third will be unlocked after four. Meanwhile, the M59A1 will be unlocked after reaching the fifth hour.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.