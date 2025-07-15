Rainbow Six Siege X releases Borderlands bundles for Mozzie and IQ

Both Operation Daybreak and Siege X have undoubtedly transformed the game with the addition of modernized maps and new features like a new sound system, an upgraded rappelling system, operator tweaks, and many more.

However, the changes brought to the game are more than upgrades to Siege's game play. Weapon skin enthusiasts will surely remember Siege X as possibly one of the best seasons ever, as Ubisoft's upgrades also targeted the game's bundles and cosmetics.

Although it's fair to say that the first every Mythical Bundle — Valkyrie's Paragon Elite Bundle — and the R6 Share 2025 Program stole the show, Ubisoft surprised Siege X's players with a Rainbow Six Siege and Borderlands collaboration.

Ubisoft first announced the Rainbow Six Siege X and Borderlands collaboration on July 9, 2025, as they released a short video of Mozzie as a Psycho. However, there was no hint that could tease a second bundle. Surprisingly enough, Mozzie has been joined by a second operator: the Siege X Borderlands collection includes Mozzie as a Psycho and IQ as Firehawk.

If you want to get your hands on these two bundles, you have two options: one, purchase them individually, or two, purchase them together in the Borderlands Bundle.

Both the Mozzie Psycho Bundle and the IQ Firehawk Bundle are worth 1,944 R6 Credits for Memebership players and 2,160 R6 Credits for non-Membership players. Meanwhile, the Borderlands Bondle, which includes both collections, is worth 3,672 R6 Credits for Membership players and 4,080 for non-Membership players. Therefore, if you're planning on purchasing both collections, don't think about it twice and get the combined bundle — you will end up saving some R6 Credits!

For more information about the Borderlands and Rainbow Six Siege X collaboration and Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.