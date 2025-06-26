Siege X R6 Share 2025 bundles tier list

On June 24, two weeks after the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft released the ten first R6 Share Bundles for the 2025 season.

This first drop features ten of the twenty teams that shape the R6 Share 2025 Program, including G2 Esports, Fnatic, Team BDS, Cloud9, M80, Spacestation, FURIA, LOUD, CAG Osaka, and PSG Talon.

While it has only been one day since the bundles were released to Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store, we have already made a Tier List ranking the ten R6 Share 2025 Bundles. To do so, we have used the following criteria:

The bundle's design is appealing.

The bundle's design is loyal to the team's branding and legacy.

The bundle's design can put you in an advantageous position during your matches.

The bundle's weapon skin can be used on different operators, not only the collection's operator.

The operator included in the bundle doesn't have many R6 Share cosmetics.

Having this in mind, here's how we ordered the R6 Share 2025 Bundles:

Tier D

Team BDS

Team BDS have some really good R6 Share cosmetics, with the most popular being the ones for Hibana, Solis' SMG-11, and Valkyrie. However, the bundle released for the current season is arguably the team's weakest outfit.

First of all, the R6 Share 2025 Bundle for Team BDS features Nøkk, an attacker that's far away from the game's meta. This means that not many players often use her.

Secondly, the weapon skin included in the bundle is for Nøkk and Smoke's FMG-9. While some players use it with the British operator, it's fair to say not many actually use the gun — plus there are cooler options for it, like Wildcard's skin.

Last but not least, as Nøkk relies on camouflaging, the uniform couldn't be really colorful as it that wouldn't have made much sense. Including black and pink, the attacker's outfit may be smooth — but it's also quite plain.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports often get a lot of praise for their R6 Share bundles. The team's collections for Vigil, Azami, Aruni, Jäger, and Fenrir are some of the most popular esports bundles in Rainbow Six Siege. Therefore, expectations were high for their first Siege X collection. Unfortunately, these haven't been met.

G2 Esports' R6 Share 2025 Bundle includes items for Zero and his SC3000K. While the attacker can be a versatile and helpful operator on the battlefield, the truth is that not many players often use the American as he's very situational. Additionally, Zero's SC3000K is a weapon that's exclusive to the American attacker. In other words, players who purchase the bundle will struggle to actually use it.

If that wasn't enough, Zero's G2 Esports bundle is extremely bright as its main color is white. This is a disadvantage in the game as defenders will have it easier to spot Zero players.

Tier C

Spacestation

Spacestation have done a clean job with an eye catching Mira bundle. The combination of black and gray with the team's iconic yellow makes it a great skin for players who are into smooth, tactical bundles.

However, despite the bundle being really smooth and interacting really well with the lightning of the Siege X maps, some people could say this bundle is a downgrade to Pulse's Spacestation collection. Additionally, Mira has some other R6 Share bundles that are hard to beat, like Elevate and SCARZ's bundles.

Fortunately, Mira's Vector is also part of Goyo's loadout, which means Spacestation fans will have it easy to bring this weapon skin to the battlefield. So, good job!

CAG Osaka

The Japanese have got some of the most popular R6 Share skins in Mozzie and Aruni's P-10 Roni skin and Castle's bundle. Following the team's second place finish in RE:L0:AD many fans looked forward to their Siege X bundle.

CAG Osaka's R6 Share 2025 Bundle is for Bandit and it includes a really cool headgear. However, while the whole design is clean, Bandit and his MP7 are risky picks, as G2 Esports and Team Falcons released bundles for Fenrir and Bandit respectively just last year.

Fnatic

Similarly, Fnatic have sticked to what works for them, mixing darker shades with the brand's iconic orange to create a bundle that's loyal to the team's identity… and we fully support that.

While tactical skin fans should see Fnatic's R6 Share 2025 Bundle as one of the best in the season's first drop, it's fair to say these concepts are getting a bit boring, or, at least, unsurprising. After all, the formula used is the same. However, if the organization is big and it has support by the fans, the bundle will be successful no matter what, even if the concept has been the same for years now. So, don't expect Fnatic to change all of a sudden if the skins perform well.

The only downside to Fnatic's playing-it-safe move is that the SMG-11 is a weapon that already has a lot of SMG-11 skins, including esports organizations like Team Liquid, w7m esports, Team BDS, FURY, and more. So, standing out among so many designs can be hard.

Tier B

PSG Talon

PSG Talon's R6 Share 2025 bundle is an improvement to the team's collection for Thorn. It looks cooler, it has a better and more complete design, and it's for an operator (Deimos) with a much better pick rate — which automatically makes this bundle worth it.

However, there's a big downside in this bundle. While the weapon skin for the AK-74M looks extremely cool, Deimos' outfit is very bright, meaning it could put its users in a disadvantage on the battlefield. Therefore, while Deimos' PSG Talon weapon skin and operator card portrait are great, the uniform has its downsides.

Cloud9

Some could say Cloud9's R6 Share 2025 bundle is boring, and we understand that. The design itself isn't anything special as the team have gone for a very safe look in what's the organization's first R6 Share bundle in years.

However, Cloud9's bundle for the 2025 season looks extremely clean. The design matches the team's identity and as it combines blue and black, it's hard to not make the skin look outstanding.

Moreover, Dokkaebi is one of the most played operators in Rainbow Six Siege. Her Mk 14 EBR is arguably one of the best long-distance weapons, which can also be equipped on Aruni. If that wasn't enough, both the weapon skin and the uniform are quite dark, which means you won't be as visible to enemies as in previously mentioned bundles.

In conclusion, Cloud9's bundle includes a smooth and slick weapon skin that can be used on a popular gun and on one of the game's most played operators. It doesn't go too crazy, but that's perfectly fine!

Tier A

FURIA

If we have learnt anything from skin releases in FPS titles in the last few years is that players love pink/purple skins. This one should be no exception.

FURIA's weapon skin for Maverick's M4 combines pink and purple shades with FURIA's iconic Black Panther. All in all, it creates a really cool weapon skin for the hard breacher, which we expect to see a lot in upcoming esports events.

However, while the weapon skin's design looks really clean, it's fair to say the uniform and headgear aren't anything special. Therefore, we could say the FURIA 2025 weapon skin carries the bundle — which will still make it succeed.

M80

M80's R6 Share 2025 Bundle has stolen the show, and we fully understand why. The team's second R6 Share collection checks most of our boxes: underpicked operator in R6 Share, weapon shared by two different attackers, loyal to the team's branding, and insane designing.

M80's Capitão skin includes a skull-shaped headgear with the team's badge on his eye patch — which already makes the bundle quite unique.

The weapon's design, for Capitão and Brava's PARA-308, is extremely clean and absurdly cool. It combines vibrant colors that catch the eye of any Siege X player. Moreover, the weapon's skull-design will surely captivate a lot of players. Even non-Capitão mains will probably get this one!

Tier S

LOUD

LOUD have entered the R6 Share 2025 Program with a bang. The Brazilian powerhouse's bundle for Buck is arguably the best in the list because it actually checks the majority of the boxes.

First, LOUD's Buck bundle includes different tones of green that clearly represent the Brazilian organization. The team's badge can also be seen in Buck's C8-FSW which is a bonus.

Second, Buck is one of the most played operators in the game. Therefore, acquiring the bundle can't be a miss: at some point you will use the Canadian attacker.

The green shades used in LOUD's bundle make the collection very appealing. Considering that this is LOUD's first and only R6 Share Bundle and keeping in mind the Brazilian organization's popularity in the esports industry, we expect this bundle to be a huge success.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.