Rainbow Six Siege X Membership August 2025 Drop: Frost bundle, Melusi's animated uniform, animated operator card background, and more!

Rainbow Six Siege X's Membership system rewards players that are part of it with monthly exclusive items. While Membership players have proved to have mixed opinions about the cosmetics included, the truth is that they are worth it. After all, the yearly subscription includes over 12 bundles, tenths of exclusive animated items, Packs, and Battle Pass tiers for USD$80.

In August 2025, Ubisoft have sent players the final cosmetic of the Melusi Legendary collection. Moreover, players have been given an exclusive animated card background, only unlockable through the Membership system. So, without further ado, here's a look at all of the items included in this month's drop!

Entering Next Stage

The best item in this month's collection arguably is the Entering Next Stage animated operator card background. Until Operation Daybreak, players could only unlock animated operator card backgrounds through the Membership system. That changed with the launch of the Operation Daybreak Battle Pass. Nevertheless, Membership animated operator card backgrounds still feel quite unique.

This one celebrates Rainbow Six Siege X's first season and is a way to introduce players to the next season, Year 10 Season 3, also known as Operation High Stakes.

Frost Viking Set

The Forst Viking Set includes four cosmetics; a uniform, a piece of headgear, a weapon skin, and a weapon charm for the Canadian's 9mm C1 Submachine Gun.

Frost's uniform is pretty basic, combining shades of brown and beige. Her Canadian flags are still displayed, as with most of Frost's uniforms.

Regarding Frost's headgear, we can say pretty much the same. It makes Frost look fierce and ready for action, even though she's about to lose her magnifying scope.

Then, we have Frost's Viking Set weapon skin. It's fair to say this one isn't anything special, with most of Frost's weapon skins for the 9mm C1 looking similar. We don't think this one will be very successful.

Last but not least, we have Frost's Viking Set weapon charm. Although it's part of a Frost bundle, remember that weapon charms are universal; which means they can be equipped to any weapon in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Revered Determination

Finally, Ubisoft's August Membership drop allowed players to complete the Melusi seasonal bundle, as the last piece of the collection was the Revered Determination uniform. This uniform is animated and it includes red, white, and dark shades of blue, making it a very stylish and cool bundle.

Keep in mind that that Membership players get way more than items. They also get 10 Battle Pass tiers and a Bravo Pack. All in all, the monthly drop is valued at 4,500 R6 Credits. However, it's fair to say Ubisoft must step up and improve the Membership system, as the rewards are starting to feel a bit plain and not exclusive at all — players can acquire the items in the Marketplace three months after their release.

