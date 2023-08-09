Rainbow Six Siege releases new teaser for Operation Heavy Mettle

Rainbow Six Siege has released a new teaser for the upcoming season of the game, including a video of a barricade and two walls broken.

Yesterday, Ubisoft released the first images of what could be Operation Heavy Mettle's operator gadget. Both teasers put together could give us an idea of what's around the corner for Rainbow Six Siege!

Read more: Operation Heavy Mettle: Everything We Know So Far

A new drone could come to Rainbow Six Siege

As mentioned earlier, yesterday's announcement included some pictures that could tease a new device in Rainbow Six Siege.

According to Rainbow Six Siege's X account, "compact but colossal destruction is coming" to the game. In the picture, we can see a big drone with sharp chainsaws.

Today's announcement goes a bit further, as we can see a person in the middle of the picture. In front of the person, everything in front of her seems to be destroyed.

Some players have started to theorize what could the new operator do. The wildest shout has been that the drone could be used to destroy reinforced walls, which would make this operator the fourth hard breacher in Rainbow Six Siege alongside Thermite, Hibana, and Maverick.

When is Operation Heavy Mettle going to be announced?

Operation Heavy Mettle will be revealed on Aug. 13 at 8:30 PM CEST! Until then, the only thing we can do is try to guess what's around the corner for Rainbow Six Siege.

Although we don't know what the new operator will bring to the game, Ubisoft has already confirmed some of the changes that will hit Rainbow Six Siege in the upcoming weeks, including changes to Quick Match, Frost, Grim, and more!