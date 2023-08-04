Rainbow Six Siege unveils Y8S3 reveal date

As we approach the end of Operation Dread Factor, the Rainbow Six Siege community is getting more hyped for what's to come.

While Operation Dread Factor's features have shaken the game with Fenrir, a Consulate rework, and more, the players are already looking to the future.

When is Year 8 Season 3 being released?

Although we still don't know the exact release date for Year 8 Season 3, Ubisoft has given the community a clue.

The reveal panel for Year 8 Season 3 will take place on Aug. 13 at 8:30pm CEST.

This means that the Test Server to try out the new features coming with Year 8 Season 3 is very likely to be open on Aug. 14.

Meanwhile, we expect Year 8 Season 3 to be released two weeks later, around the 28th and the 31st of August.

What is coming with Year 8 Season 3?

Yesterday, Ubisoft released a Roadmap update, including some of the features that will hit Rainbow Six Siege with the launch of Year 8 Season 3.

Year 8 Season 3 will include a new operator, a change to Quick Match, operator tweaks, and more.

As of now, Frost and Grim are in the spotlight, as their gadgets will go through changes. While Frost's change is considered to be a nerf, Grim will get his second buff since Operation Dread Factor.