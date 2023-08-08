Operation Heavy Mettle: Everything We Know So Far

The end of Operation Dread Factor is just around the corner, which means a new season of content is upon us! Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8 Season 3 will bring multiple new features, including a new operator, a new Arcade game mode, and more.

Here's everything we know so far about Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season!

Rainbow Six Siege's new season to be called Operation Heavy Mettle

Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will be called Operation Heavy Mettle. The season's official name was announced on Aug. 8 and it also included the first image of what looks to be the new operator's gadget.

While we still don't know what will the device do, the community are already talking about it. Some think this will be a bulletproof drone, others think that this device will be able to go through reinforced walls. We will have to wait!

New Arcade game mode coming to Rainbow Six Siege

Operation Heavy Mettle will bring changes to the Arcade playlist! Rainbow Six Siege's Headshot playlist is potentially leaving the game. Its spot will be filled with the arrival of a new game mode.

New Player Comendation System

Rainbow Six Siege's first announcement regarding Operation Heavy Mettle was the arrival of a Player Comendation System. We don't know much about it yet, but it looks like this could be linked in some way to the Player Reputation System.

Arrival of Quick Match 2.0

Ubisoft has developed a new format for Quick Match and it will be released with Operation Heavy Mettle. We still don't know what the changes aim to fix, but we expect a faster, smoother playlist to attract the casual players.

Frost and Grim changes

Frost and Grim will go through changes, with Frost being nerfed and Grim being buffed. While Frost's change has already been announced, Grim's second buff of the year remains a secret.

The Canadian's trap is going to be re-worked, as it will allow the attackers to withstand without the help of a teammate. However, they will leave a blood trail and they won't be able to run after withstanding.

When will Operation Heavy Mettle be announced?

Operation Heavy Mettle will be announced on Aug. 13 at 8:30 PM CEST. This means that the Test Server is very likely to be available one day later!

Operation Heavy Mettle could be released two weeks later, so between the 28th and the 31st of August. How exciting is that?