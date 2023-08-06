Rainbow Six Siege to introduce new Arcade game mode with Y8S3

Rainbow Six Siege has released new information about the upcoming season. While a new operator, buffs, nerfs, and more have been confirmed, the community should also expect changes to Arcade game modes.

But what's happening? To know what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege later this month, keep on reading!

New Arcade game mode to be released with Y8S3

With the release of Year 8 Season 3, Rainbow Six Siege will introduce a new Arcade game mode.

Permanent Arcade game modes came with Operation Dread Factor, as Ubisoft released four game modes including the brand-new Free For All.

It's still unclear what game mode will Ubisoft add to Rainbow Six Siege. The developers will possibly announce it at the Year 8 Season 3 full reveal, which will take place on Aug. 13!

It will replace Headshot

The arrival of a new Arcade game mode means the departure of one of the current game modes in Rainbow Six Siege. With the launch of Year 8 Season 3, Headshot will potentially be removed from the game.

Although it's not official that Headshot will be removed, we have figured it out by watching the video posted by Rainbow Six Siege's X account.

Headshot is an Arcade game mode that follows Team Deathmatch rules. The match doesn't have a preparation phase and it only lasts for seven minutes and a half. The first team to get to 90 kills wins.