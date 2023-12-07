Rainbow Six Siege releases new Six Invitational 2024 operator card background

After the postponement of the release of Operation Deep Freeze from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, the final season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8 is here.

While most players have already started their Ranked sessions, others still look at the items in Operation Deep Freeze's Battle Pass.

With Operation Deep Freeze being the last season of Year 8, Ubisoft has included Six Invitational 2024 cosmetics in this season's Battle Pass!

Six Invitational 2024 Operator Card Background

The Six Invitational 2024 operator card background has been included in Operation Deep Freeze's Battle Pass. Moreover, the Six Invitational 2024 operator card background is part of the Standard Battle Pass, which means that any player in the game can unlock this item!

It's also worth noting that the Six Invitational 2024 operator card background is a universal cosmetic. This means that players can use it for any operator in Rainbow Six Siege.

What is an operator card background?

In Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, an operator card background is a cosmetic that is placed on the background of the operator's card. Every player can customize it and make it look as they please.

In this case, Operation Deep Freeze's Battle Pass includes multiple operator card backgrounds. Unfortunately, most of them are part of the Premium version of the Battle Pass.

You can also unlock operator card backgrounds by purchasing R6 Share bundles or Operation Deep Freeze's seasonal bundle!