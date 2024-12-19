Rainbow Six Siege release Iron Maiden collaboration

When we think of random Rainbow Six Siege partnerships with brands or TV shows, the game's collaboration with Rick and Morty may be the wildest. Seeing Doc and Fuze as Rick and Morty is strange, to say the least.

However, this is not the only collaboration in Ubisoft's FPS. Recently, Rainbow Six Siege released skins themed by Ghost in the Shell for Azami and Lion. Other collaborations include WWE, Resident Evil, and even NieR: Automata.

If those weren't surprising enough, Rainbow Six Siege's most recent collaboration has left everyone open-mouthed. On December 18, Rainbow Six Siege released an Iron Maiden bundle.

For those unaware, Iron Maiden is an English heavy metal band that has been active since 1975. Seeing them in the game is great news for those fans, although the new generations may not know them well.

Rainbow Six Siege's Iron Maiden bundle includes one weapon skin for Sledge and Thatcher, a universal operator card background, and a weapon charm.

Rainbow Six Siege's Iron Maiden bundle can only be purchased with Renown. While the price for premium battle pass owners is 864 R6 Credits, the price for non-premium battle pass owners is 960 R6 Credits.

If you're a huge fan of Iron Maiden, we recommend you purchase this bundle to rock their colors in the game. You can combine the weapon skin with the Elite Bundle Spartan-117, one of the best bundles in Rainbow Six Siege!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.