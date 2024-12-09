Rainbow Six Siege Operation Collision Point Impenetrable Bundle: Cosmetics and price

With the arrival of Operation Collision Point to Rainbow Six Siege, the American operator Blackbeard has been completely transformed. The attacker's rifle shield has been changed to a special ballistic shield that allows Blackbeard to open soft walls.

However, Blackbeard's rework isn't the only brand-new feature released to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Collision Point. Alongside the American's rework, Ubisoft also introduced operator balancing changes, the release of crossplay between PC and Console, the release of the Siege Cup, and much more.

Moreover, the addition of a new operation always sees the arrival of a new battle pass and a new seasonal bundle. While the battle pass has been warmly welcomed by the community, some people are ignoring the Year 9 Season 4 seasonal bundle.

Here's a look at the seasonal bundle released in Operation Collision Point:

Impenetrable Bundle

Rainbow Six Siege's Operation Collision Point's seasonal bundle is the Impenetrable Bundle. As it can be purchased at any time until the end of the season, this means that players have until February before the item is removed from the store.

Operation Collision Point's seasonal bundle is worth 70,000 Renown or 1,680 R6 Credits. However, the price goes slightly down for battle pass owners, who can purchase the Operation Collision Point seasonal bundle for 63,000 Renown or 1,512 R6 Credits.

The Impenetrable Bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Gung Ho

The Gung Ho is Operation Collision Point's seasonal weapon skin. As it's universal, this means the cosmetic can be used in any Rainbow Six Siege gun.

Irrepressible

The Irrepressible universal operator card background combines different shades of yellow and black to create a unique cosmetic with Blackbeard vibes.

Pocket Shield

The Pocket Shield is a charm and represents Blackbeard's new shield. This is perfect for those who are planning on maining the American operator this season!

Gung Ho

Last but not least, the Gung Ho weapon attachment skin is also part of the bundle. There are not many yellow weapon attachments out there, so you may want to grab this one!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.