Rainbow Six Siege map guide: Bank

Bank is a map that features in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Its original version was launched with the release of the game back in Dec. 2015. In Nov. 2019, Ubisoft released a time-limited game mode on Bank called Money Heist.

In Sep. 2021, a reworked version of Bank was released to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. It included changes to the exterior of the map and changes to the basement, as some of the hatches were moved to different locations.

Bank was part of the competitive map pool from its release to the game until Mar. 2020. However, with the release of Bank’s rework, the map was brought back to the competitive map pool on Sep. 2021.

Bank - Description

Bank is one of the most popular maps in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The variety of rooms and the big presence of long corridors create a lot of different gun fights and strategies.

Bank is a big map full of rooms and corners where hiding is easy. Its size makes Bank a very aggressive map, as roamers are an important part of the defending lineups. Operators that don’t get much playtime in other maps like Caveira, Vigil, or Oryx, shine bright on Bank.

It also means that attackers have to invest a lot of time and resources to clean the roamers, with Dokkaebi, Lion, and Jackal being good options to counter the aggressive plays.

Overall, Bank is a map with a lot of destructibility. Most of the ground floor’s ceiling is destructible, which means that operators like Sledge or Buck are essential to attack Open Area and Archives.

Moreover, its big number of hatches makes it easy to introduce Amaru or even Zero to any attacking lineup.

Images: Ubisoft

Bank - Sites

Here are all of the sites that can be played on Bank in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege depending on the game mode you join:

Bomb

Lockers / CCTV Room

Teller’s Office / Archives

Staff Room / Open Area

Executive Lounge / CEO Office

Secure Area

Lockers

Archives

Open Area

CEO Office

Hostage

Vault

Staff Room

Teller’s Office

CEO Office

Bank - Best Operators

Here’s a brief list including the best operators to play in Rainbow Six Siege.

Attackers

Hibana - Bank’s number of hatches makes Hibana a great pick, especially when attacking the basement. Hard breachers are very important, so make up your mind and bring your favorite!

Dokkaebi - To stop the roamers in Bank, you must bring an operator that can clean them. Dokkaebi is a great pick, as her calls can spot them. Moreover, her calls will stop dead defenders from checking cameras for a few seconds.

Nøkk - Playing Nøkk in Bank is already a classic. Bank’s big number of cameras make it easy for Nøkk to upset the defenders using her gadget.

Defenders

Kaid - Knowing that the attackers will bring a lot of hard breaching utility, and considering the number of hatches in Bank, Kaid is the better pick to electrify reinforced surfaces.

Caveira - Bank’s rooms and corners make it easy to hide. It’s the perfect map for Caveira, an operator that can maximize these map conditions.

Mira - Mira’s Black Mirror is a great gadget to have when defending any site on Bank. She’s the backbone of many defenses on the map.

Bank - Money Heist

Money Heist is the only game mode that has taken place exclusively on Bank. It was a Hostage playlist and it included two unique bundles for Hibana and Vigil.

Bank - Rainbow Six Mobile

Bank will be included in Rainbow Six Mobile. It will be part of the game when the title is fully revealed to the players.

Rainbow Six Mobile’s Closed Beta 2.0 will be released on Jun. 6 as the players will be welcomed to try out the new features coming to the title.

Bank - Best matches in competitive history

Here are some of the best matches ever played in Bank:

Six Invitational 2021 - Team oNe 8-6 G2 Esports

Karl “Alem4o” Zarth’s performance against G2 Esports at the Six Invitational 2021 caught everyone off guard. The Brazilian registered 20 kills and a SiegeGG rating of 1.59 to defeat the 2019 world champions.