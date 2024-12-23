Rainbow Six Siege Holiday Pack 2024: Everything you need to know

It's the holiday season and Ubisoft knows it! To celebrate Christmas, Ubisoft released some exciting discounts to reduce the price of some Elite Bundles, including Buck, Frost, and Thunderbird, as well as the cost of the Rick and Morty bundles.

As if that weren't enough, Ubisoft has now given all Rainbow Six Siege players a special pack called the Holiday Pack 2024.

Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's Holiday Pack 2024 including how to claim, what's inside, and more!

How to claim?

To claim your Holiday Pack 2024 you must follow the next steps:

Go to Rainbow Six Siege's Shop .

. Once you're there, scroll down and press on Highlights .

. After doing so, scroll down until you see your Free Gift.

In case you're wondering why there are two Free Gifts available, this is because players can also claim a free Freeze For All Pack. Here's more about it.

After claiming the Free Gift, you will have to go to the Pack Section. You will be able to open your Holiday Pack 2024 there!

What's inside Rainbow Six Siege's Holiday Pack 2024?

Rainbow Six Siege's Holiday Pack 2024 gives players a free operator or a Bravo Pack. Players who are yet to unlock all of the operators in the game get a free operator. Meanwhile, players who have already unlocked all of the operators in the game get a Bravo Pack.

Can I choose the operator?

Unfortunately, no, players can't choose the operator. Just like with any other pack, its content remains a mystery until the pack is opened. So, what are you waiting for?

