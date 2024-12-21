Rick and Morty skins in Rainbow Six Siege: Everything you need to know

Rick and Morty's skins in Rainbow Six Siege are some of the most popular cosmetics in the game; whether the community likes it or not, that's the truth.

Their weapon skins and operator card portraits are often seen in Ranked matches. Even the Rick and Morty operator card background is good, these bundles have it all.

If you're a Rainbow Six Siege and Rick and Morty fan, we're sure you want to keep on reading! Here's everything you need to know about the bundles, including their release dates, their cosmetics, and current prices:

Release dates

The Rainbow Six Siege collaboration with Rick and Morty consisted of three waves, which were released to the game between April 2021 and March 2022.

Here's the release date for each Rick and Morty bundle in Rainbow Six Siege:

Smoke Pickle Rick and Sledle Gromflomite: April 15, 2021.

Ace Mr. Meeseeks and Thermite Krombopulos: January 20, 2022.

Doc's Rick and Fuze's Morty: March 29, 2022.

All Rick and Morty bundles in Rainbow Six Siege

Here's a look at all of the Rick and Morty bundles available for purchase in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle

The Smoke Pickle Rick bundle was one of the first two Rick and Morty bundles to be released to Rainbow Six Siege. It was available for purchase on April 15, 2021.

This bundle is themed around the third episode of the Rick and Morty third season. The episode was called "Pickle Rick" and it's one of the most iconic on the show. In it, Rick decides to transform himself into a Pickle to avoid attending a family therapy session. After ending up in the sewers, Rick makes his way through a colony of rats.

The Smoke Pickle Rick bundle is arguably one of the best in Rainbow Six Siege. There's no feeling like getting killed by a Smoke who's using a rat-shaped headgear, right?

The Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Pickle Rick Rat Suit headgear

Pickle Rick Rat Suit uniform

Portal Gun weapon skin for Smoke's SMG-11 Machine Pistol

Portal Gun weapon attachment skin for Smoke's SMG-11 Machine Pistol

Pickle Rick Rat Suit operator card portrait

Pickle Rick weapon charm

Sledge Gromflomite Bundle

Just like the Smoke Pickle Rick bundle, the Sledge Gromflomite bundle was released to Rainbow Six Siege on April 15, 2021.

Sledge's Gromflomite skins represent Rick and Morty's secondary antagonists, the Gromflomites. The Gromflomites are insectoid aliens.

The Sledge Gromflomite bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Gromflomite Guard headgear

Gromflomite Guard uniform

Federation Defense weapon skin for Sledge's M590A1 Shotgun

Federation Defense weapon attachment for Sledge's M590A1 Shotgun

Gromflomite Guard operator card portrait

Seal Team weapon charm

Rick and Morty Bundle

Players who want both the Smoke Pickle Rick and the Sledge Gromglomites bundles can purchase the Rick and Morty bundle, which includes both sets of cosmetics.

Ace Mr. Meeseeks Bundle

The Ace Mr. Meeseeks bundle was released to Rainbow Six Siege as part of the second wave of Rick and Morty cosmetics, which came to the game on January 20, 2022.

Ace's Rick and Morty bundle represents Mr. Meeseeks, a powder-blue-skinned species of humanoids who serve their creator until their assigned goal has been fulfilled. All of these species are named "Mr. Meeseeks" and are brought to life with the Meeseeks Box.

Each Meeseeks lives in constant pain. However, each Meeseeks can't die until their goal has been fulfilled. Until then, they work until completing it, but they become insane after a few hours of suffering.

With this bundle, Ace has become Mr. Meeseeks and his only goal is to hard breach reinforced walls and hatches. Will he fulfill his goal before getting killed?

The Ace Mr. Meeseeks bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Meeseeks Onesie headgear

Meeseeks Onesie uniform

Purpose-giver weapon skin for Ace's AK-12 Assault Rifle

Meeseeks Onesie operator card portrait

Mr. Meeseeks Box weapon charm

Thermite Krombopulos Bundle

Krombopulos Michael was Rick's best customer, so he had to be in the game too! The operator chosen to represent this character in Rainbow Six Siege was Thermite.

While the character doesn't wear glasses in the show, the bundle includes them to keep Thermite's identity safe. He's nothing without them!

The Thermite Krombopulos bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Krombopulos Michael headgear

Krombopulos Michael uniform

Anti-Matter Blaster weapon skin for Thermite's 5.7 USG

Krombopulos Michael operator card portrait

Love Locket weapon charm

Rick and Morty 2.0 Bundle

Players who want both the Ace Mr. Meeseeks and the Thermite Krombopulos bundles can purchase the Rick and Morty 2.0 bundle, which includes both sets of cosmetics.

Doc's Rick Bundle

Doc's Rick bundle is arguably the most popular one. However, it was released in the third wave of Rick and Morty cosmetics introduced to Rainbow Six Siege, which came to the game on March 29, 2022.

Themed around Morty's grandad, a crazy doctor who's often under the effects of alcohol and other drugs, it only makes sense to give these cosmetics to Doc.

The Doc's Rick Bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Rick headgear

Rick uniform

Graviton Blaster weapon skin for Doc's SG-CQB Shotgun

Rick operator card portrait

Squanchy weapon charm

Fuze's Morty Bundle

Morty is an American teenager so it's hilarious that Ubisoft chose Fuze, a big, chunky Russian operator, to represent him in the game. The bundle was released alongside Doc's, on March 29, 2021.

The Fuze's Morty Bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Morty headgear

Morty uniform

Ionic Accelerator weapon skin for Fuze's 6P41 Light Machine Gun

Morty operator card portrait

MR.PB weapon charm

Rick and Morty Battle Bundle

Players who want both the Doc's Rick and the Fuze's Morty bundles can purchase the Rick and Morty Battle bundle, which includes both sets of cosmetics. Additionally, players will get the Interdimentional universal operator card background.

Rick and Morty Total Bundle

Last but not least, players who want to purchase all of the Rick and Morty cosmetics in Rainbow Six Siege can do so at once by purchasing the Rick and Morty Total bundle. This bundle also includes the Interdimentional universal operator card background.

Prices

The price of each Rick and Morty operator bundle in Rainbow Six Siege varies depending on whether you own a premium battle pass or not. Here's the price for both types of players:

With the premium battle pass: 1,944 R6 Credits

Without the premium battle pass: 2,160 R6 Credits

Meanwhile, here's the price of those Rick and Morty bundles that include two operator bundles.

With the premium battle pass: 3,672 R6 Credits

Without the premium battle pass: 4,080 R6 Credits

Last but not least, here's the price of the Rick and Morty Total bundle:

With the premium battle pass: 6,804 R6 Credits

Without the premium battle pass: 7,560 R6 Credits

Christmas discounts

With the arrival of Christmas, Ubisoft released a 20% discount that slightly changed the price of the Rick and Morty cosmetics.

Here's a look at how the prices have changed for both premium battle pass owners and non-premium battle pass owners:

Rick and Morty operator bundles for premium battle pass owners: 1,544 R6 Credits (from 1,944)

(from 1,944) Rick and Morty operator bundles for non-premium battle pass owners: 1,728 R6 Credits (from 2,160)

(from 2,160) Rick and Morty two-operator bundles for premium battle pass owners: 2,937 R6 Credits (from 3,672)

(from 3,672) Rick and Morty two operator bundles for non-premium battle pass owners: 3,264 R6 Credits (from 4,080)

(from 4,080) Rick and Morty Total bundle for premium battle pass owners: 5,443 R6 Credits (from 6,804)

(from 6,804) Rick and Morty Total bundle for non-premium battle pass owners: 6,048 R6 Credits (from 7,560)

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.