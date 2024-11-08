Rainbow Six Mobile reveals the creation of a new map called Restaurant

While many eyes are now put on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, which kicked off on November 7 and will last until November 17, the Rainbow Six community has also seen the return of Rainbow Six Mobile — seven months after Ubisoft unveiled the decision to temporarily pause the release of new content.

On November 5, Ubisoft updated the community with a brief look at Rainbow Six Mobile's upcoming steps. According to the team's announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile's Soft Launch will be resumed next week and it will be divided into three phases: Technical Test, Engagement Test, and Transitioning to Global Launch.

Only two days later, Ubisoft unveiled Operation Ice Storm as Rainbow Six Mobile's first Soft Launch phase. The operation will include multiple new features, including the arrival of the Rainbow Six Siege operator Buck, new gadgets, a new battle pass, a new in-game currency, and more.

One of the most exciting updates coming to Rainbow Six Mobile is the release of a new map called Restaurant.

Rainbow Six Mobile's new map Restaurant will have the same shape as the game's training area, called Homebase. After completing the tutorial, players will be sent to Restaurant to play against bots in the new map.

Here's Ubisoft description of Restaurant:

Unfortunately, Ubisoft hasn't released any video showing the map yet. Therefore, we don't know how Restaurant looks inside.

Additionally, if only the ground floor is open, we expect this map to be quite small. However, when the "renovations" are over, we could see Restaurant getting considerably bigger.

The addition of Restaurant to Rainbow Six Mobile is one-of-a-kind as, before Operation Ice Storm, all of the maps included in Rainbow Six Mobile came from Rainbow Six Siege. Therefore, these couldn't be considered brand-new maps; players from Rainbow Six Siege already knew how to move around them.

However, Rainbow Six Mobile's new map Restaurant isn't part of Rainbow Six Siege. With Rainbow Six Siege's last brand-new map having been added in Operation Deadly Omen in March 2024, we are sure some fans would love to see Restaurant being added to Siege in the future as it would be a breath of fresh air.

