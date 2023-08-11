Operation Heavy Mettle operator to be called Ram

Rainbow Six Siege unveiled today the name of the game's new operator. Straight from South Korea, Operation Heavy Mettle's operator is called Ram.

We don't know much about Ram... yet. Operation Heavy Mettle will be fully revealed on the 13th of August as Ubisoft will unveil all the features coming to Rainbow Six Siege!

Read more: Operation Heavy Mettle: Everything We Know So Far

New Rainbow Six Siege operator to be called Ram

Rainbow Six Siege's new operator is called Ram. She is an operator from South Korea, and it seems she is an attacker.

In today's teaser, Rainbow Six Siege hasn't just unveiled the South Korean's name but also posted a picture of her. In it, we can see Ram with the BU-GI, a gadget that was revealed by Ubisoft yesterday.

What is the BU-GI?

It's too early to ask about the BU-GI! But, judging by the teasers and videos Rainbow Six Siege posted throughout the week, we think the BU-GI is a soft-breaching device that can be used to destroy barricades and floors.

Plain and simple, we may be in front of a tough competitor for Sledge and Buck, who currently are the best soft breachers in Rainbow Six Siege.

Remember that Operation Heavy Mettle will be fully revealed later this week, as Ubisoft will post about all of the features coming to Rainbow Six Siege soon!