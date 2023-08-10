Rainbow Six Siege announces name for new Operation Heavy Mettle gadget

Rainbow Six Siege has released another teaser regarding the gadget that will be announced during the full reveal of Operation Heavy Mettle.

This time, the video game's X account has included a 35-second video of the gadget in action. Apparently, the gadget has chainsaws that can destroy floors and barricades.

Read more: Operation Heavy Mettle: Everything We Know So Far

Operation Heavy Mettle gadget to be called BU-GI

According to Rainbow Six Siege's post on X, Operation Heavy Mettle's gadget will be called Bu-Gi.

In the video, we can see the gadget using a laser before being deployed, which maybe could be used to spot enemies.

Keep in mind that these are just theories, as Operation Heavy Mettle hasn't been revealed yet. Ubisoft's date for Operation Heavy Mettle's full reveal is Aug. 13 at 8:30 PM CEST. You better not miss this one!

Bu-Gi video gameplay released

Yesterday, Rainbow Six Siege's TikTok account released a video where the players could see in action the drone for the first time.

Some players are already scared of what's to come to the game, as this gadget looks unstoppable. Is this going to be Operation Heavy Mettle's new operator ability? If that's the case, she could become a dangerous threat to the defenders - and Sledge and Buck, the community's favorite soft breachers!