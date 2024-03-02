Operation Deadly Omen Test Server update: Mozzie and Thorn lose ACOG, Deimos given magnifying scopes

Operation Deadly Omen has gotten everyone excited in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege community. The new updates that will be released alongside the upcoming patch will slightly tweak the meta, as we will see the introduction of a new operator, new features, scopes, and more.

Following the Operation Deadly Omen announcement at the Six Invitational 2024, the players had the chance to try out the new features on the Test Server. There, players have already had the opportunity to play Operation Deadly Omen at its fullest. This also gives players the chance to send feedback to the developers.

Almost a week after the release of Operation Deadly Omen's Test Server, a change has been made to three operators. If you love ACOGs, you may want to look away.

Mozzie and Thorn lose their ACOG

After the release of Operation Deadly Omen's Test Server, Mozzie and Thorn stole the show. Both defenders had access to the best scope in the game, the ACOG, which made them the best roamers on the Test Server. Until today.

Unfortunately for those operators, the developers have decided to remove Mozzie and Thorn's ACOGs. We think that the developers have decided to do so after their pick rates skyrocketed during the last week.

Oh, and don't worry: Ash's ACOG for her R4C hasn't been changed... she still has it!

Deimos gets magnifying scopes

At the same time, Ubisoft has heard the community and has given Deimos three magnifying scopes. This means that the attacker will now have access to the ACOG and a 1.5x scope.

What is an ACOG in Rainbow Six Siege?

The ACOG is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's best scope as it offers the operator a magnification of 4x. This means that the player will be able to see something four times its size.

Since Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's debut, the ACOG has been seen as the best scope in the game. While most of the attackers have access to it, Ubisoft decided to give it to some defenders as well with Operation Deadly Omen.

When will Operation Deadly Omen be deployed?

Operation Deadly Omen will be deployed to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege on Mar. 12. This means that players should have access to the Test Server until Mar. 11.