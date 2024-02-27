At the Six Invitational 2024, Ubisoft announced the return of the ACOG. While the famous scope had never left the game completely, the number of operators with access to it will increase significantly with Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 9.

In case you’re wondering if Ash’s R4C AGOC will return to the game, keep on reading as you will be surprised. These changes are exciting!

Is Ash getting her ACOG back?

Yes, Ash is getting an ACOG for her R4C. Although she used to have the 2.5x scope in the past, Ubisoft decided to nerf the American operator. Now, she is getting it back.

The decision comes after Ubisoft nerfed Ash and Iana’s G36C, a gun that was better than the R4C due to the weapon having a better recoil and a wider range of scopes.

With Ash getting her famous ACOG back, we expect the entry fragger to gain a lot of popularity in Rainbow Six Siege.

It's also worth noting that Ram already had access to the ACOG on her R4C. Unfortunately, due to the attacker being a one-speed operator, not many players use her in Rainbow Six Siege.

What operators in Siege will get an ACOG with Year 9?

Here’s a list including all of the operators that will be given an ACOG with Operation Deadly Omen:

Frost’s 9mm C1

Mozzie’s P10 Roni

Tachanka’s 9x19VSN

Alibi, Maestro, and Azami’s ACS12

Tubarão’s AR-15.50

Vigil’s BOSG.12.2

Aruni’s Mk 14 ERB

Wamai’s MP5K

Doc, Melusi, and Rook’s MP5

Doc and Rook’s P90

Goyo and Kaid’s TCSG12

Castle’s UMP15

Thorn’s UZK50GI

Goto’s Vector .45 ACP

If you are a PC player, you can now try these changes by uploading Operation Deadly Omen’s Test Server?