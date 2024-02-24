At the Six Invitational 2024, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege unveiled everything that's coming to the game in Year 9 Season 1. Tomorrow, the fans will have the chance to see what are Ubisoft's plans for the game during the whole year.

Although it's exciting to think about the future, the truth is that everything comes at its due time. We must be patient. Therefore, the most immediate changes will come with Operation Deadly Omen.

Are you already excited to play the new season but you don't know when it's coming out? Say no more. We have got you covered!

When will Operation Deadly Omen be released?

Operation Deadly Omen will be released on Mar. 12, 2024. It will be Ubisoft's first season of content for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 9.

Operation Deadly Omen will transform the game in multiple ways, starting with the scopes and the attachments used in certain guns. As announced at the Six Invitational 2024, Ash is getting her ACOG back as she will be able to use it on her R4C. Dope, right?

Luckily, there's a way for a part of the community to try out these exciting features before they are released to the game. That's what we call the Test Server.

When is Operation Deadly Omen Test Server opening?

Operation Deadly Omen's Test Server will open next week. We expect the Test Server to open on Monday, one day after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024.

Operation Deadly Omen's Test Server will include any tweak that Ubisoft plans on releasing with Year 9 Season 1's release. This includes multiple features, including the following:

Rainbow Six Siege's new operator Deimos

Azami's Kiba Barriers to get nerfed

New attachments and scopes

Shield rework

Siege Cup

Operator balances, including Azami nerf

Unfortunately, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Test Server is only available for PC players. This means that console players will have to wait for the full release to try out the new update.