Ninjas in Pyjamas qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich after triple overtime series against LOS

Ninjas in Pyjamas have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a triple overtime series against LOS. This marks the return of the ninjas to a Rainbow Six Siege Major, after their last appearance of this kind coming at the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta two years ago.

Match stats: Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 LOS

LOS had a sweet start to the series with a maximum overtime win on their map pick, Bank. Eventually, a potential LOS win got even more realistic as the orange roster reached match point on Lair, securing themselves two shots at closing out the series after only two maps. However, Ninjas in Pyjamas managed to get things back on track after a maximum overtime win following a 1v4 clutch by Gustavo "Wizard" Gomes in the final round of the map.

On Kafe, the final map of the series, LOS had the better start as they won their first three attacking rounds. After heading to their defensive half with a two-round advantage, and considering Kafe is widely known for being a map that favors defenders, LOS were the big favorites to pull off the upset. Surprisingly enough, the ninjas ended up being the ones taking the victory after the third overtime of the day.

With two clutches and a SiegeGG rating of 1.18, the former LOS player Wizard was the best player of the match. His teammates Raul "kondz" Barros and Gabriel "Hatez" Kobuszewski didn't finish far behind him with SiegeGG ratings of 1.11 and 1.10. Meanwhile, Diogo "Fntzy" Lima and Gabriel "pino" Fernandes finished with SiegeGG ratings of 1.04 and 0.91.

This qualification keeps Ninjas in Pyjamas' hopes to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 well alive as they now have 150 SI Points. As they will be in Munich and in South America's Regional Finals, the ninjas are in a solid position to earn even more points in upcoming competitions.

