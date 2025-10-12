What teams have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich so far?

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will be the only Major of the BLAST R6 2025 season. It will include 16 teams, four from each top flight region — South America, North America, Europe and MENA, and APAC.

As this is the only Major of the BLAST R6 2025 season, the stakes are extremely high. The team that wins in Munich will automatically clinch a spot at the Six Invitational 2026, whereas the other teams will add extra SI Points to their respective tallies.

While it's too early to talk about who's favorite to lift the trophy in Munich, we finally know the identity of some of the qualified teams. So, here's a look at them:

Europe and MENA

Four teams from the Europe and MENA League 2025 will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. So far, only Team Falcons and Team Secret have qualified for the competition. The remaining two teams will be the winners of next week's Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, which will be played on October 13.

Here's a look at the teams that have already clinched BLAST R6 Major Munich spots:

Team Secret

Team Secret caught everyone off guard in the second split as the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions were the first to reach the EML 2025 Stage 2 despite starting the group phase with three consecutive defeats against G2 Esports, Team Falcons, and Fnatic. At the time of writing, Team Secret have won their last nine matches, including back-to-back 2-0 wins against G2 Esports and Team Falcons.

Team Falcons

Team Falcons were, alongside G2 Esports, the highest-scoring team in the EML 2025 Stage 2 with 22 points. The team's consistency is still great as they always perform as expected, despite some surprising losses every now and then. As the season goes by, the green roster looks stronger. So, logically, the back-to-back BLAST R6 Major grand finalists should be seen as one of the main favorites to win in Munich. As the saying goes, third time's the charm.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after a 2-0 victory over Gen.G Esports. Shortly after, the samurai sneaked in the league's Top 3 after a 2-1 victory over Team BDS.

Overall, G2 Esports have looked sharp compared to previous seasons. The Berlin-based organization finished in second-place at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 as well as winning the first stage. At the moment, it's looking like G2 Esports are on their way to better things and more international glory could be around the corner for them.

Team BDS

Team BDS are back to international heights as they qualified for Munich after a 2-0 victory over Wolves Esports. Although they ended up finishing in fourth place in Stage 2, it will be the roster's second international appearance for Team BDS as the first one came in RE:L0:AD earlier this year.

North America

The four teams that will represent North America at the BLAST R6 Major Munich will be Spacestation, Shopify Rebellion, M80, and Wildcard.

Here's a look at each one of them:

M80

From zero to hero. This is really how M80's season has gone so far as the American roster went from missing out on a North America League 2025 Stage 1 Top 6 finish to winning Stage 2. Therefore, despite earning 0 SI Points in the first stage, the team has managed to get things back on track as they now own 350 SI Points.

M80's Stage 2 has been almost perfect. An unbeaten group phase run which included seven regulation and two overtime wins was followed by an initial playoff scare against Spacestation, as their 1-2 defeat against the astronauts saw them falling to the Lower Bracket. Finally, after a 2-1 victory against DarkZero Esports, the players secured their presence in Munich.

Eventually, back-to-back BO3 victories against Wildcard, Shopify Rebellion, and Spacestation saw them claiming a top seed spot for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the top prize in the league, almost USD$30,000.

Spacestation

Although they were ran over by M80 in the North America League 2025 Stage 2 grand finals, the astronauts have looked really strong in their best moments. With 500 SI Points under their belt, and with their presence in North America's Regional Finals confirmed, they are on the right track to qualify for Paris, France. Overall, Spacestation's season has been great, and the team should be extremely proud. Fans should keep an eye on them in Munich.

Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion have been North America's most consistent team when it came to BO1 series, but the story is different when it comes to BO3s. Since the start of the season, Shopify Rebellion have won 17 out of 20 BO1 matches. However, they have only won three out of eight BO3 series. Undoubtedly, this is something to keep in mind at an international competition where the most decisive games follow a BO3 format.

Despite their record in the North America League, it's fair to say Shopify Rebellion have been outstanding in multiple situations and have what it takes to make a deep run in Munich — which they desperately need as they have only gathered 150 SI Points so far.

Wildcard

Wildcard surprisingly qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after beating Oxygen Esports, who had won eight of their nine group phase games.

Wildcard's initial results in Stage 2 were inconsistent as the team managed to push Shopify Rebellion and M80 to overtime while also beating Spacestation in the first three play days of the split, but defeats against Oxygen Esports and ENVY saw them falling to the bottom half of the standings. Finally, victories against Team Cruelty, STANDBY LFO, and Cloud9 in three of the final four play days saw the roster claiming a Top 5 finish.

Eventually, Wildcard's initial 0-2 defeat against Spacestation in the playoffs was followed by a clash against Oxygen Esports, recently seen as Wildcard's archenemies as the green roster beat them in their two qualification matches for the Six Invitational 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025.

The team's qualification for the BLAST R6 Major Munich sees Wildcard make an international return in Rainbow Six Siege as their last and so far only international appearance came in Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD, where they reached the quarterfinals.

South America

Four teams from the South America League 2025 will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Munich. So far, FURIA and FaZe Clan are the only teams from the South America League 2025 that have qualified for Munich, Meanwhile, the final two teams will be confirmed on October 17.

Here's a look at each one of them:

FURIA

FURIA were the first team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich from the South America League 2025 after a great group phase was followed by a 2-0 victory over current BLAST R6 Major champions w7m esports.

Keeping in mind FURIA's recent international performances, which include winning RE:L0:AD and finish in third place in both the Six Invitational 2025 and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025, it's fair to say the Black Panthers are one of the favorites to win in Munich.

FaZe Clan

The Six Invitational 2025 champions followed FURIA's footsteps a couple of hours later as they qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after back-to-back maximum overtime wins against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

In Stage 2, FaZe Clan were a bit inconsistent during the group phase. However, they definitely locked themselves in when it mattered the most, as they clinched a spot to compete in Munich after beating Team Liquid and Ninjas in Pyjamas.

APAC

The four teams that will represent the APAC region at the BLAST R6 Major Munich will be CAG Osaka, Dplus, Weibo Gaming, and ENTERPRISE Esports.

Here's a look at each one of them:

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka's first split had a horrible ending as the Japanese lineup ended up withdrawing from the APAC North League 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs after Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa's arrest. As the team ended up partying ways with the Japanese player, the Cyclops decided to replace him with their coach Taichi "DD" Sintani.

Despite playing with their coach in Stage 2, the Japanese have shown great consistency in both APAC North and the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier. After all, the Cyclops managed to qualify for APAC's Regional Finals as well as the BLAST R6 Major Munich; meaning they are still well-alive in their race to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

Dplus

Dplus became the first Brazilian imported roster to qualify for an international Rainbow Six Siege competition after victories against Daystar and PSG Talon at the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

Including two Six Major champions and a Six Invitational winner in José "bullet1" Victor, Juliano "Levy" Andrade, and Dyjair "Mity" Soares, as well as the back-to-back Six Invitational Top 4 finisher Kaique "Faallz" Moreira, this team will arguably be one of the most experienced sides in Munich — despite this being their first international event in years.

It's also worth mentioning Nicolas "NearZ" Fresnel, who will make his international debut with Dplus after previous spells in Brazil's T2 ecosystem and Six Karma.

Weibo Gaming

Weibo Gaming currently top the standings of the Six Invitational 2026 Global Standings with 650 SI Points after winning back-to-back Asia League 2025 stages. As they also confirmed their presence in APAC's Regional Finals, it's fair to say the Asian mix is on the right track to qualify for Paris, France. Every win in Munich could end up making a huge difference.

So far, Weibo Gaming's debut season in Rainbow Six Siege has been great. Regional glory in the Asia League combined with a Top 8 finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 means the Chinese esports powerhouse has already claimed over USD$100,000 in prize pool money. Keeping in mind upcoming competitions, Weibo Gaming's total tally by the end of the season could likely be way bigger.

ENTERPRISE Esports

ENTERPRISE Esports have established themselves as Oceania's new super team after back-to-back solid regional performances including victory in Stage 1 and a second-place finish in Stage 2. The team's qualification for Munich means that, overall, ENTERPRISE Esports have already claimed 500 SI Points — while their regional consistency saw them claiming a spot to compete in APAC's Regional Finals.

All in all, it feels like Oceania is likely to be represented at the Six Invitational 2026, unless the situation takes an unexpected turn in the upcoming weeks. Just like with Weibo Gaming, every win in Munich for ENTERPRISE Esports could make a big difference.