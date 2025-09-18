Next Siege Cup to be played on September 21

The Siege Cup will be back this weekend to Rainbow Six Siege X as players will be able to compete in it on September 21.

As announced by Ubisoft in the Operation High Stakes reveal panel, the Siege Cup was going to become a weekly game mode starting from Year 10 Season 3. For some reason yet to be unveiled, Ubisoft have had to delay these plans as the Siege Cup is now expected to become a weekly game mode "later this season."

This week's Siege Cup will be played in the weekend, on Sunday, September 21. This should make it easier for players to compete in the Siege Cup, especially for those people who work, study, or both.

Depending on your region, the Siege Cup will be played at a time or another. You will be able to take part in your region's Siege Cup. Here's a look at the times for each region:

North America Siege Cup : 8 PM EST

: 8 PM EST Europe and MENA Siege Cup : 7 PM CEST

: 7 PM CEST LATAM Siege Cup : 9 PM BRT

: 9 PM BRT Oceania Siege Cup : 5 PM AEDT

: 5 PM AEDT APAC Siege Cup: 8 PM CST

To compete in the Siege Cup, players must register themselves and their squads half an hour before the expected starting time. Remember that the Siege Cup only allows five stacks to play in the game mode. Unfortunately, if you only have one, two, or three teammates, you won't be allowed to take part in the competition.

Once you've registered yourself and your squad, you will be placed in a Siege Cup bracket. Win your matches to unlock rewards, which consist of Competitive Coins. These Competitive Coins can be redeemed for Competitive Packs, which include exclusive items for Kali, Kaid, Ela, Zofia, Ace, and Blackbeard. The latter was released earlier this month as part of Operation High Stakes.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft have yet to unveil the maps that will be in this weekend's map pool rotation for the Siege Cup. We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.