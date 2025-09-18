MUTE 2025 Protocol Memento weapon skin: Dayrise Executioner

MUTE Protocol is here. Between September 17 to October 1, Rainbow Six Siege X players will be able to enjoy the futuristic, cyberpunk game mode. With unlimited respawn and a unique gun system where players must climb the weapon ladder to destroy The Brain, it's fair to say MUTE Protocol offers a fresh experience to all players.

However, MUTE Protocol isn't only known for its unique system and rules. Another of the reasons why players enjoy MUTE Protocol is for the event's weapon skins.

In previous editions of MUTE Protocol, Ubisoft did a great job with some outstanding bundles for Jackal, Ying, Oryx, Alibi, and Vigil, among others. In fact, MUTE Protocol was the first Rainbow Six Siege time-limited game mode to include a Memento weapon skin: it was for Mute and Wamai's MP5K.

Obviously, the MUTE Protocol 2025 is no exception. This time, Ubisoft have released a Mythical weapon skin for Doc, Rook, and Melusi's MP5.

So, here's everything you need to know about the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin, the Dayrise Executioner!

What is a Memento weapon skin in Rainbow Six Siege X?

In Rainbow Six Siege X, a Memento weapon skin is a type of cosmetic that can only be obtained by acquiring all of the items included in an event's collection.

Based on previous events, Rainbow Six Siege X's time-limited game modes include 33 skins. As each Event Pack costs between 270 and 300 R6 Credits, we can say that a Memento weapon skin is around 8,900 and 9,900 R6 Credits depending on if you own a Rainbow Six Siege X Membership or not. In other words, a Memento weapon skin is an expensive item that usually costs around USD$65.

Fortunately, players can drastically reduce the price of the skin by using Renown to unlock some of the Event Packs. Players can also get free packs; MUTE Protocol is no exception. Still, Memento weapon skins are expensive, and that's because they are meant to be exclusive. These include legendary and animated designs, and, recently, Ubisoft have stepped up the game by adding Mythical weapon skins.

MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin: Dayrise Executioner

The MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin is the Dayrise Executioner. It's only available for Doc, Rook, and Melusi's MP5.

It inevitably feels ironic to see this weapon skin being released in Operation High Stakes, a season where Ubisoft decided to remove all magnifying scopes from Doc and Rook's weapons.

MUTE Protocol 2025's Memento weapon skin, the Dayrise Executioner, features a carnivorous plant that's very hungry for your magazines. Every time you reload your weapon, the gun will make some monstrous sounds. Moreover, the carnivorous plant will suddenly move and make noises when you trigger the weapon inspection animation.

How much is the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin?

As in previous time-limited events, the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin will cost between 8,900 and 9,900 R6 Credits, depending on if you own a Rainbow Six Siege X Membership. This means that the Dayrise Executioner can be up to USD$65.

However, as we mentioned above, players can reduce the price of the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin by purchasing MUTE Protocol packs with Renown or by completing the weekly challenges. Additionally, Ubisoft have rewarded players with a free MUTE Protocol pack, which can be found in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.