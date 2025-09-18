How to unlock free packs in Siege X's MUTE Procotol?

MUTE Protocol is back to Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation High Stakes and now it's the perfect time to freshen up your Siege experience.

This 5v5 with infinite respawn game mode is a complete unique experience. Played on a customized version of Tower, located in South Korea, MUTE Protocol sees players fighting to upgrade their loadouts to eventually unlock the golden sledgehammer. That's the only weapon that can destroy The Brain.

Such a unique experience is always welcomed by Rainbow Six Siege X fans, and this is no exception. In fact, MUTE Protocol has been released to Rainbow Six Siege a handful of times already and the community has always welcomed it with open arms. After all, the experience isn't the only great aspect of the game mode; the skins are also outstanding.

In previous MUTE Protocol editions, Ubisoft released some brilliant bundles, with some of the best being the Jackal, Oryx, or Ying bundles. Moreover, MUTE Protocol was the first Rainbow Six Siege time-limited event to include a Memento weapon skin.

Logically, this year is no exception. MUTE Protocol is back with a bang as Ubisoft has released a Mythical Memento weapon skin for Doc, Rook, and Melusi's MP5. The Frenchmen may have lost their ACOG but not the drip.

Unfortunately, to unlock the MUTE Protocol weapon skin, players will have to spend between 9,900 and 8,900 R6 Credits depending on if they are Membership players or not. The sum can be lowered by purchasing MUTE Protocol packs with Renown or by unlocking free MUTE Protocol packs. Sounds great, right?

Well, here's everything you need to know about the free MUTE Protocol packs that players can get in Rainbow Six Siege X:

How to unlock free MUTE Protocol packs?

Players can unlock one free pack directly from Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store and two more from MUTE Protocol's weekly challenges.

Firstly, players can easily unlock a free MUTE Protocol pack by following the next steps:

Start Rainbow Six Siege X

Go to Shop

Scroll down and go to Highlights

Scroll down again and press on Free Gift

Press on claim

After doing so, a free MUTE Protocol pack should be waiting for you in the Locker section. Here's a look at all of the skins that you could get from MUTE Protocol packs.

Finally, players can also get two more MUTE Protocol packs by completing the weekly challenges. The first free MUTE Protocol pack can be obtained this week while the second will be up for grabs next week.

Here are this week's challenges for a free MUTE Protocol pack:

Loop Protocol: Play 10 matches in the MUTE Protocol: Flesh and Metal event

Overshield: Collect 10 Health Boosters in the Flesh and Metal event

So, what are you waiting for? Go and try out MUTE Protocol and try to secure the free packs as quickly as possible!

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.