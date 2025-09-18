MUTE Protocol 2025: Everything you need to know

MUTE Protocol is the first time-limited event of Rainbow Six Siege X in Operation High Stakes. It's a futuristic, cyberpunk game mode that takes place in a customized version of Tower.

In case you were wondering, no, MUTE Protocol isn't a brand-new time-limited game mode. Ubisoft have released it to Rainbow Six Siege three times before, and this is the fourth. So, many players are already familiarized with it. If you're not one of them, this article is for you. Keep on reading to know more about this year's MUTE Protocol!

How does MUTE Protocol work?

MUTE Protocol is a 5v5 game mode with unlimited respawn where teams and players fight to upgrade their weapons. The first one to unlock the golden sledgehammer and destroy The Brain's shield wins.

At the start of the round all players have the same weapons. The players' loadouts can be upgraded or downgraded depending on their in-game performance. A player's loadout will be upgraded automatically after killing an opponent or collecting a power-up. Meanwhile, a player's loadout will automatically be downgraded after being killed.

The first team to win two MUTE Protocol rounds wins the match.

When will MUTE Protocol end?

This year's MUTE Protocol kicked off on September 17 and it will finish on October 1. Therefore, Rainbow Six Siege X players will be able to play the game mode for two weeks.

During the next two weeks players will be able to find the MUTE Protocol game mode on the home page, right next to Dual Front's section. So, enjoy the game mode whilst you can; remember, MUTE Protocol is time-limited!

How to get MUTE Protocol packs?

The MUTE Protocol 2025 collection includes 33 items. Players can get MUTE Protocol packs by purchasing them with Renown or R6 Credits, or by unlocking them through in-game challenges.

Players will be glad to know that this year's MUTE Protocol event doesn't include as many recolored skins as in previous time-limited game modes. In fact, it also includes a new Mythical weapon skin!

How much are MUTE Protocol packs?

The MUTE Protocol packs can be purchased for 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits. However, as Membership players have a 10% discount, they can acquire MUTE Protocol packs for 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits.

The price for MUTE Protocol packs is the same as the one seen in previous time-limited events. However, fortunately, there are ways to claim free MUTE Protocol packs. Keep on reading if you're interested!

How to unlock free MUTE Protocol packs?

Players can unlock free MUTE Protocol packs by completing in-game challenges. Furthermore, all players have access to one free MUTE Protocol pack from the in-game store.

Follow the next steps to unlock a MUTE Protocol pack for free:

Start Rainbow Six Siege X

Go to Shop

Scroll down and go to Highlights

Scroll down again and press Free Gift

Press claim

After doing so, a MUTE Protocol 2025 pack should be waiting for you on the Locker section! This is Ubisoft's way to reward their players and to encourage them to try out the game mode.

However, that's not the only way to get a MUTE Protocol pack for free. Players can get another one by completing the weekly MUTE Protocol challenges. This week's challenges are:

Loop Protocol: Play 10 matches in the MUTE Protocol: Flesh and Metal event

Overshield: Collect 10 Health Boosters in the Flesh and Metal event

Once you complete the two challenges you should unlock another MUTE Protocol pack for free. That's already two! As the event runs for two weeks, you should be able to unlock a third MUTE Protocol pack for free in the next weekly challenges.

MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin

The MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin is the Dayrise Executioner for Rook, Doc, and Melusi's MP5.

Like in the Rengoku Event, which was Operation Daybreak's time-limited game mode, the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin is a Mythical cosmetic. This means that the weapon skin includes a special weapon inspect animation. When triggered, players will see a carnivorous plant moving and making sounds.

How to unlock the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin?

To unlock the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin players must first unlock all of the MUTE Protocol 2025 skins, which can only be acquired by directly purchasing the bundles from the store or by opening the 33 MUTE Protocol 2025 packs.

Unfortunately, this means that the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin costs 9,900 R6 Credits for non-Membership users and 8,910 R6 Credits for Membership users. In other words, the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin is USD$65. The price can be lowered by using Renown and unlocking the free packs previously mentioned.

MUTE Protocol 2025 weapon skins and bundles

The MUTE Protocol 2025 collection includes a recolored bundle for Blitz, brand-new bundles for Kaid, Kali, and Melusi, and a brand-new universal bundle. After unlocking all of them, players will be able to claim the MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin.

All of the MUTE Protocol 2025 bundles can be acquired for 1,680 R6 Credits. Players who own a Rainbow Six Siege X Membership can acquire them for 1,512 R6 Credits.

Here's a look at the MUTE Protocol 2025 skins:

Techno-Meld Bundle

The Techno-Meld Bundle is a universal collection which means it includes items that can be equipped to any operator in the game. It includes a universal weapon skin, a weapon charm, an attachment skin, a universal drone skin, and a universal operator card background.

The MUTE Protocol 2025 universal operator card background is arguably the best cosmetic in the bundle. It includes a broken container, which is an important element in the game mode.

Kaid Wanderer Bundle

The Kaid Wanderer Bundle includes weapon skins for all of Kaid's guns, an operator card portrait, a piece of headgear, and a uniform.

Kali Dune Charger Bundle

The Kali Dune Charger Bundle includes weapon skins for all of Kali's weapons, an operator card portrait, a piece of headgear, and a uniform.

Melusi Biochemical Bundle

The Melusi Biochemical Bundle includes weapon skins for all of Melusi's weapons, an operator card portrait, a piece of headgear, and a uniform.

Blitz Bodyguard Bundle '25

The Blitz Bodyguard Bundle '25 is the only recolored bundle in the collection. It includes weapon skins for Blitz's weapons, an operator card portrait, a piece of headgear, and a uniform.

MUTE Protocol Twitch Drops

Players can unlock more MUTE Protocol skins through Rainbow Six Siege X's active Twitch Drops. This event's Twitch Drop will be a special weapon skin for IQ's 552 Commando.

To get the MUTE Protocol IQ weapon skin players will have to watch 3 hours of stream in selected Twitch channels. The offer ends on October 1. Before doing so, make sure to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts. To do so, follow the next steps:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

For more information about Ubisoft, Operation High Stakes, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.