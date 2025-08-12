Siege X Operation High Stakes: Reveal date, estimated release date, expected updates, and more!

The second season of Rainbow Six Siege X is just around the corner. As we approach the end of Operation Daybreak, which saw the release of a tone of exciting updates including a Clash rework, modernized maps, new audio and rappelling systems, and many, many more changes, fans are now hungry for more.

On August 12, 2025, Ubisoft revealed that the next season of Rainbow Six Siege X will be called Operation High Stakes. But, that's not everything we know so far; fortunately, there's more.

If you're one of those you can't wait to know what's coming to Rainbow Six Siege X with Operation High Stakes, this is your article. Keep on reading to find out more about the next season, including its reveal date, potential release date, and more information!

When will Operation High Stakes be revealed?

Rainbow Six Siege X's Operation High Stakes will be revealed on August 17, 2025, at 1 PM PT and 7 PM CEST. This information was first revealed in Ubisoft's Y10S2 Mid-Season Roadmap update.

As in previous reveals, we expect Ubisoft to allow players to collect Twitch Drops during the reveal event; and, don't worry, because these shouldn't be limited, like the Esports World Cup Nomad Elite Bundle Twitch Drop.

When will Operation High Stakes be released?

While an official release date for Operation High Stakes hasn't been announced yet, we expect Operation High Stakes to be released on September 2, 2025.

While it's easy to make a guess, here's our logic behind it. Usually, Ubisoft always deploys a season two weeks after its reveal. Considering Operation High Stakes will be revealed on August 17, it would make sense to see Ubisoft deploying it at the start of September. However, as Ubisoft tends to deploy new seasons on Tuesday, that means September 2 will probably be the day Operation High Stakes is released.

What is coming with Operation High Stakes?

Operation High Stakes is bringing a new defender, a new gun, three modernized maps, security updates, balancing updates, improvements to the esports tab, and more updates to Rainbow Six Siege X.

Players are looking forward to knowing more about the new defender that will be introduced to Rainbow Six Siege X with Operation High Stakes. While we don't know much about him yet, we expect his gadget to have something to do with lasers.

Additionally, Ubisoft has already confirmed he's bringing a new weapon, likely to be a shotgun, based on some comments made by developers and Ubisoft itself — in the previously mentioned Y10S2 Mid-Season Roadmap update, Ubisoft mentioned the gun "packs a punch", a comment that was also heard during the Rainbow Six Siege X presentation during Rio de Janeiro's RE:L0:AD.

Operation High Stakes will also see the arrival of Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate's modernized versions, as well as operator balancing updates, and improvements to the esports tab. Moreover, the Siege Cup will become a weekly event!

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.