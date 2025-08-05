Get a free Nomad Elite Bundle for watching the Siege X Esports World Cup: Here's how to do it

Every esports competition needs to have Twitch Drops, right? Well, logically, the Siege X Esports World Cup couldn't be an exception. On August 4, the Esports World Cup official X account revealed what Twitch Drops will be up for grabs in the Saudi Arabian competition, and these haven't disappointed.

Although all of the skins included in the promotion are pretty cool, there's one that has stolen the show: players can get a free Nomad Elite Bundle for watching the Siege X Esports World Cup.

It sounds good, right? Well, here's what you have to do to unlock your Nomad Elite Bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X:

How to unlock the free Nomad Elite Bundle?

To unlock the free Nomad Elite Bundle players must watch four hours of the Siege X Esports World Cup Day 5 in selected Twitch streams.

The Siege X Esports World Cup Day 5 will be played on August 9, 2025, and it will include the third place decided and the grand final. Considering that there will be a minimum of five maps played, the last day of action should last for more than four hours.

Keep in mind that the Esports World Cup's announcement regarding the Siege X Esports World Cup states that there's a limited quantity of drops. This means that probably not all the viewers are granted to get the free Nomad Elite Bundle, but it's worth the try!

Additionally, remember to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts to be eligible to claim the Siege X Esports World Cup Twitch Drops. Otherwise, you won't be able to do so!

Follow the next steps to be able to claim your rewards:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

