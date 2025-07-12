Jynxzi Mute MVP Bundle: Everything you need to know

To succeed in Siege X you need more than guurrr aimm. You also need to learn the game, including how to move around Siege's maps, their calls, and mastering operators.

Obviously, we can't forget about the looks. Although these won't improve your aim, they will make you stand out in the server and make your Siege experience more unique. After all, who wants to play with the default skins?

However, if there was a collection that could improve your aim, that should be Mute's Jynxzi MVP Bundle. This is the first MVP collection added to the game and players should expect Ubisoft to add more of them in the future.

Here's everything you need to know about Jynxzi's Rainbow Six Siege X Bundle:

How much is Siege X's Jynxzi Bundle?

The Siege X Mute Jynxzi MVP Bundle is 1,512 R6 Credits for Membership players and 1,680 R6 Credits for non-Membership players.

Unfortunately, players can't purchase the Siege X Mute Jynxzi MVP Bundle with Renown. Therefore, players will have to spend real money to unlock the streamer's collection. The collection's price is around USD$15.

This is the usual price for Epic Bundles. The price is the same for R6 Share 2025 Bundles and it's slightly lower compared to Elite Bundles. We don't expect Ubisoft to make changes to the bundle's price anytime soon.

What does the Siege X Jynxzi Bundle include?

The Siege X Jynxzi MVP Bundle for Mute includes four items, including:

MVP Jynxzi headgear

MVP Jynxzi uniform

MVP Jynxzi weapon skin for Mute's M590A1

MVP Jynxzi universal operator card background

Here's a look at all of the items included in the Siege X Jynxzi MVP Bundle for Mute:

MVP Jynxzi headgear

MVP Jynxzi uniform

MVP Jynxzi weapon skin for Mute's M590A1

MVP Jynxzi universal operator card background

When was the Siege X Jynxzi Bundle released?

The Siege X Mute Jynxzi MVP Bundle was released on July 10, 2025, exactly one month after the release of Siege X.

This is the first time Ubisoft releases an MVP collection in Rainbow Six Siege X. These will probably be released to commemorate streamers and community figures, similarly to the Rainbow Six Siege Esports Legacy Sets released on June 10, 2025.

Are there more Jynxzi skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Yes, there are more Jynxzi skins in Rainbow Six Siege X. While the Siege X Mute Jynxzi MVP Bundle is the first collection exclusively dedicated to the streamer, there are other items based on Jynxzi.

First, players can represent Jynxzi in Rainbow Six Siege X by subscribing to his Twitch channel and then claiming the Jynxzi universal weapon charm. For more information about it you can check out Ubisoft's official blog post.

Another way to represent Jynxzi in Rainbow Six Siege was by purchasing the Spacestation Gaming R6 Share 2024 Bundle. Unfortunately, the astronauts' bundle isn't available in the game's store anymore.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.